Aldi Ramps Up Expansion with Five Store Openings in Just 24 Hours

Aldi has marked a major milestone in its ongoing UK growth push after opening five new stores within the space of 24 hours across 11 and 12 December. The new branches are located in Uxbridge, Northallerton, Pershore, Old Kent Road in London, and Yate in Bristol, significantly increasing the retailer’s reach in the run-up to Christmas.

The openings form part of Aldi’s long-term ambition to operate 1,500 UK stores, up from its current total of around 1,070. The supermarket has outlined a substantial investment plan to support this expansion, including £650 million allocated for store launches and refurbishments in 2025, and a further £1.6 billion committed over the following two years.

Jon Neale, real estate managing director at Aldi UK, said the rapid series of openings highlights both the retailer’s momentum and the strong demand from customers for more local access to its offer. He added that launching five stores in the days leading up to Christmas will provide a timely boost to shoppers in each of the newly served areas.

Neale emphasised that Aldi remains focused on expanding in locations where it can make the greatest positive impact, supported by teams that deliver its value-focused approach. He said the retailer is moving at pace to bring its combination of low prices and high-quality products to more communities across the country.

With the latest openings completed, Aldi’s expansion drive shows no sign of slowing as it continues to target new sites and broaden its national footprint heading into 2025 and beyond.

