Benniman Appointed to Deliver Final Phase of Major Longbridge Logistics Transformation

Benniman has been appointed to deliver the final phase of development at Indurent Park Longbridge West, completing the long-running transformation of the former MG Rover car plant in Birmingham into a major industrial and logistics hub.

The final construction package will see the delivery of approximately 380,000 sq ft of new industrial and logistics accommodation, arranged across 13 units ranging in size from 12,000 sq ft to 115,000 sq ft. The scheme is designed to appeal to a broad range of occupiers, including advanced manufacturing, logistics and distribution businesses, strengthening Longbridge’s position as a key employment location in the West Midlands.

The project represents a significant milestone in the regeneration of the historic brownfield site, which has been redeveloped in phases following the closure of the MG Rover plant. Benniman’s appointment reflects its growing reputation for delivering complex industrial schemes and its established working relationship with developer Indurent.

Sustainability is a central focus of the development, with all buildings designed to meet high environmental performance standards. The units are targeting BREEAM Excellent certification alongside EPC ratings of A and A+, aligning with occupier demand for energy-efficient, future-ready facilities and supporting wider decarbonisation goals across the industrial sector.

Paul Barfoot, director at Benniman, said the company was pleased to be delivering the final phase of the Longbridge scheme and building on a strong partnership with Indurent. He highlighted the shared commitment to quality and long-term value, adding that the development would provide modern, sustainable space capable of supporting regional growth for many years to come.

The appointment further strengthens Benniman’s pipeline of work with Indurent, following its involvement at Indurent Park Gloucester and phase one of Indurent Park Lichfield in Staffordshire. Across the three developments, Benniman will have delivered more than one million sq ft of new industrial and logistics space.

As demand for high-quality industrial accommodation continues to rise, Benniman’s latest contract underlines its role in supporting large-scale regeneration projects and delivering modern logistics infrastructure across the UK.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals