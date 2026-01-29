Blueprint Interiors HQ awarded WELL Certification reinforcing its commitment to health-centred workplace design

Workplace consultancy Blueprint Interiors has achieved WELL Certification at Silver level for its HQ in Ashby.

The WELL Building Standard (WELL) is a universally recognised healthy buildings standard that focuses on enhancing people’s health and wellbeing through the buildings where they live, work and play.

As one of the first commercial fit out companies in the UK to achieve certification, and with Blueprint’s office – WorkLife – being one of only 86 buildings in the UK to meet WELL Certification, it’s a significant achievement.

Research shows that WELL Certification benefits organisations by creating healthier, more productive spaces, boosting employee satisfaction and retention, and enhancing market reputation through science-backed design. It leads to reduced absenteeism, improved mental and physical health, increased creativity, and stronger ESG reporting, proving a tangible commitment to people’s wellbeing.

Awarded by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the leading authority for transforming health and wellbeing with its people-first approach to buildings, the distinction has been awarded to Blueprint through IWBI’s WELL v2, the latest version of the WELL Building Standard.

WorkLife earned the distinction based on ten categories of building performance — Air, Water, Nourishment, Light, Movement, Thermal Comfort, Sound, Materials, Mind and Community — to achieve the Silver level rating.

Rebecca Beadle, Project Designer & Wellbeing Specialist at Blueprint Interiors, said: “People are at the heart of our business, both our own team and those working within the spaces we design. By committing to and achieving WELL Certification for our own office, we have created a more supportive and health-focused space for our team to thrive in.

“Being the second company of our kind in the UK to hold this accreditation is an important milestone for us and sets us apart as the workplace design consultancy of choice.

“Now accredited and experienced in delivery, and with two WELL Accredited Professionals within Blueprint, we can guide and support clients through the WELL Certification process and across all of the WELL ratings – enabling them to have certified and rated workspaces that are proven to improve the health and productivity of teams. “

John Tansur, Commercial Director at Blueprint Interiors, said: “As an employer it’s important that the health of our team members is a priority and that we recognise that the environment that many of us spend a third of our working lives in, supports basic health needs daily. From a business point of view the proven return on investment through increased productivity, reduction in absenteeism and team recruitment and retention makes it an easy leap to take.“

WELL is grounded in evidence-based research that explores the connection between buildings – where people spend approximately 90 per cent of their time – and the health and wellbeing impacts on the people using them. To be awarded WELL Certification by IWBI, WorkLife underwent rigorous testing and a final evaluation carried out by third parties to ensure it met all WELL Certified Silver level performance requirements.

Ann Marie Aguilar, IWBI’s Senior Vice President, EMEA, said: “Worklife’s WELL Certification at the Silver level demonstrates outstanding leadership. Our mission at IWBI is to bring human health and well-being to the forefront of building practices, and it is industry leaders like Blueprint Interiors that are putting people at the center of design decisions and helping to advance this movement.”

Visit www.blueprintinteriors.com to find out more.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals