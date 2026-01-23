OP partners with Techspace to deliver newest St. Andrew Street location

Leading office refurbishment specialist, OP, has completed the transformation of a 1970s office building into Techspace’s newest flexible workspace at 9-13 St. Andrew Street, London.

The 16-week project has converted 16,800 sq ft of previously vacant office space into a contemporary flexible workspace environment, accommodating 274 workstations across the basement, ground floor and office floors 1 to 6.

The design approach centred on implementing Techspace’s ‘Distinctly Techspace’ design language whilst celebrating the building’s original features, including warm terracotta ceiling tiles and structural elements exposed throughout the workspace.

A key design intervention involved reconfiguring the ground floor layout through the strategic removal of an oversized entrance staircase. This created space for a centrally positioned café bar with feature mesh screen backdrop, forming the social heart of the building and encouraging interaction between members.

The workspace includes a suite of five meeting rooms in the basement serving the entire building, complemented by additional meeting spaces distributed across floors and a large boardroom behind the ground floor café. Phone booths are positioned adjacent to member offices, whilst breakout areas feature mixed seating with integrated power throughout.

The project demonstrates OP’s commitment to sustainable design through extensive reuse of existing materials. All glazing was retained and repurposed, and ground floor pillars were stripped back to expose their original character.

Alannah Laud, designer at OP, said: “Our vision was to create an authentic Techspace environment that would bring their “Distinctly Techspace” design principles to life in this unique building. By carefully stripping back to reveal the building’s character, we’ve created a flexible space that feels both contemporary and rooted in place.”

Paul Sandilands, Property Director of Techspace said “We’re delighted with how OP has transformed this challenging building into a space that truly feels like Techspace. They worked collaboratively with our team throughout, adapting the design during construction to meet incoming tenant requirements.”

The project was delivered whilst accommodating incoming tenants, with layouts adapted during construction to provide flexible workspace configurations across the building.

