Clowes Developments Drives Forward Multi-Million Pound Transformation at Hucknall’s Harrier Park

Clowes Developments is progressing a major multi-million-pound redevelopment at Harrier Park in Hucknall, with extensive site preparation and enabling works now well advanced on the landmark brownfield site.

The site, historically linked to the development of the Harrier Jump Jet and Rolls-Royce Merlin engines, is undergoing a significant transformation to unlock up to 500,000 sq ft of modern industrial and warehouse accommodation. The project represents a key early phase in Clowes Developments’ long-term vision to bring forward high-quality employment space in the area.

Lead contractor TanRo is delivering the works, which include land remediation, bulk earthworks and major infrastructure upgrades across two development plots. According to Clowes Developments, remediation works are nearing completion, with more than 90 per cent of the overall programme now finished and practical completion anticipated by the end of January.

On plot one, a 134-metre retaining wall has been fully installed, alongside the completion of major storm drainage works and high-voltage diversion ducting. Existing surfacing and underground obstructions have been removed, while the formation of the future access road is in place. Bulk earthworks are largely complete, with only minor activity remaining.

Plot two has also seen strong progress, with storm drainage diversion completed and earthworks approaching completion. Despite encountering unforeseen underground features and other technical challenges, the project team has successfully re-sequenced works to avoid any material impact on the programme. A notable achievement included the installation of a new manhole connection into the existing storm drainage network on Dorey Way, completed over a four-week period while maintaining a live traffic lane.

Clowes Developments worked closely with Ashfield District Council and specialist advisors Pegasus Group to manage heritage considerations relating to unlisted buildings, enabling works to continue without delay.

The site is being jointly marketed by FHP Property Consultants and Fisher German, with consent in place for units ranging from 64,000 sq ft to 117,000 sq ft. Agents report strong early interest from national occupiers, with both plots expected to be construction-ready by the end of January. This would allow occupiers to be operational before the end of the year, supported by a swift 36-week construction programme.

