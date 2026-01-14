Firethorn completes Aylesbury acquisition for mid-box logistics development

Firethorn has acquired a 17-acre site situated on the A41 in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, from Taylor Wimpey with plans to deliver a new, best-in-class mid-box logistics development.

The land forms the employment element of Taylor Wimpey’s residential-led development at Hampden Fields, and benefits from outline consent for up to 314,000 sq ft of employment use.

Firethorn plans to invest £50m in the developmentand engage with the Local Authority planning team and local stakeholders to progress reserved matters planning consent, with speculative development anticipated to commence in mid-2027.

Following its recent purchase of a 10-acre site in Maidenhead, and with further transactions under offer, this acquisition demonstrates Firethorn’s continued commitment to the UK I&L sector.

James Sanders, Head of Industrial and Logistics at Firethorn, said:

“It’s been a pleasure working with the Taylor Wimpey team and consultants on a site that we’re excited to bring forward. The development presents an compelling opportunity for occupiers, who continue to be displaced by affordability constraints of nearby markets. With excellent connectivity and Grade A product, we expect the project will allow us to address a gap for future customers and look forward to moving into the delivery phase.

“The site complements our recent acquisition in Maidenhead and we hope, with further announcements to come, our logistics portfolio will continue to grow, suiting occupier requirements across different sizes and geographies. This reflects our focus on pursuing strategic opportunities in well-connected locations with strong fundamentals across the UK.”

Henry Pauncefort-Duncombe, Head of Strategic Land at Kirkby Diamond (now part of Eddisons), who acted on behalf of Taylor Wimpey alongside Alex Jenden, said:

“We are delighted to have advised on the sale of this significant 17-acre site in Aylesbury, working alongside joint agents Bidwells. Kirkby Diamond has been involved with the site at Hampden Fields for over 20 years, so it is particularly rewarding to see it move into its next phase. This is a major transaction for the region and, once complete, we expect the best-in-class development to attract strong interest from a wide range of occupiers, ultimately delivering substantial employment opportunities and long-term economic benefits for the local area.”

Located south-east of Aylesbury, the site provides direct access to the A41 dual carriageway offering connectivity to the M40 and M25, which are both within 20 miles.

Firethorn was advised by Cushman & Wakefield, Taylor Wimpey was advised by Kirkby Diamond (now Eddisons).

