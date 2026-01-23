First power as Port of Liverpool marks major solar milestone

Peel Ports Group and E.ON have celebrated a significant milestone at the Port of Liverpool by successfully generating the first power from the new solar panels on the new nearly 260,000 square foot Alexandra Dock warehouse, part of a major sustainability programme at the Port and the creation of the UK’s largest roof-mounted solar array.

A total of almost 7,000 (6,926) solar panels have been installed on the warehouse known as the ‘Alex Shed’ and have now been connected to the grid – the first instalment of an ambitious project that will see up to 48,000 solar panels installed across many more buildings at the Port of Liverpool.

The project is part of a 25-year agreement between Peel Ports Group and E.ON, which is set to cut CO 2 e emissions(2) by 4,700 tonnes each year – equivalent to taking more than 1,600 cars off the road(3). This will play a central role in helping the Peel Ports Group to achieve its net zero emissions goal by 2040.

Vijay Tank, Chief Operating Officer of E.ON Energy Solutions, said: “The Port of Liverpool is a critical national infrastructure site, and decarbonising places like this is essential for the UK’s environmental and economic targets. The first grid connection of this major solar project is a big leap towards creating a clean energy system fit for the future.

“We’ve been energy partners of the Peel Ports Group for more than two decades and I’m extremely proud of our relationship and their continued trust in our ability to collaborate further in meeting their future energy ambitions.”

The grid connection represents a key strategic objective for the port operator, which is seeking to secure 50% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

Once complete, the panels are expected to deliver 25MW of electricity, providing enough energy to meet a quarter of the port’s annual requirements and matching the yearly consumption of more than 10,000 average UK homes(1).

The full solar array is being financed and delivered by E.ON, with a commitment to employing local contractors for installation and ongoing maintenance throughout the 25-year agreement.

In line with the sustainability ambitions of the port, all work has been completed within the existing port footprint, maximising available roof space, with all equipment and materials transported to the port by sea, minimising impact to the local community.

Lewis McIntyre, Managing Director – Port Services at Peel Ports Group said: “Generating the first power from this landmark solar project is a major milestone for the Port of Liverpool and for Peel Ports Group as a whole. By transforming our warehouse rooftops into clean energy assets, we’re taking practical, large-scale action to decarbonise a critical national gateway which enables regional trade and economic growth.

“We are proud to be an industry leader in decarbonising port operations, having recently reported a 48% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse emissions across the group, in just five years.”

“This project demonstrates how ports can lead the transition to renewable energy by maximising existing infrastructure, working with trusted partners like E.ON, and delivering long-term benefits for our customers, local communities and the environment as we progress towards our net zero target by 2040.”

