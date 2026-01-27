GGH Hire powers up fleet with major Kubota investment

Kubota (UK) has marked one of the largest single equipment deals in its history after securing a major order from GGH Hire.

The Enfield-based hire firm has taken delivery of the first machines from a 150-strong order of compact excavators, forming part of a multi-million-pound investment programme. The purchase follows GGH Hire’s recent acquisition by St Albans-based Herts Tool Company and was completed through local dealer Boss Plant Sales.

The order spans a wide range of Kubota mini and midi excavators, from the sub-one-tonne KX008-5 to the 8.5-tonne KX085-5, the manufacturer’s largest compact model.

Around 100 of the machines will be used to fully refresh GGH Hire’s existing fleet, while the remaining 50 excavators have been earmarked to support future growth as demand continues to rise.

GGH Hire was acquired by Herts Tool Company in December 2025. Both businesses will continue to operate independently, with David Shallow taking full responsibility for the Enfield operation. Former owner Gerry Gardiner remains involved with the business following the acquisition.

