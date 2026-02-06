Fourth 700-tonne giant strengthens Global Crane fleet

Global Crane Services has strengthened its heavy-lift capability with the arrival of a fourth 700-tonne class mobile crane at its Scottish operations.

The business has taken delivery of another Liebherr LTM 1650-8.1, expanding its capacity to support large-scale lifting projects across the civils, renewable energy, ports and offshore sectors. The new eight-axle crane will operate across Global Crane Services and Global Wind Projects, both part of Global Port Services Scotland Ltd.

Delivered to the company’s Aberdeen depot, the crane underwent operator familiarisation training delivered by Liebherr Great Britain’s training team before being deployed straight into active service.

The LTM 1650-8.1 offers two telescopic boom configurations, with a 54-metre base boom extendable to 80 metres. When paired with its 90-metre luffing jib and Y-shaped guying system, the crane achieves a maximum hook height of 152 metres and a working radius of up to 112 metres, making it well suited to demanding wind and heavy-lift applications.

Global Crane Services general manager Gordon Harper said the latest addition would play a key role in supporting ongoing and future projects. He noted that the LTM 1650-8.1 has already proven itself as a reliable and versatile performer within the fleet, particularly on complex wind energy and heavy-lift operations.

The delivery forms part of a wider programme of fleet investment. Global has already placed orders for two 250-tonne Liebherr LTM 1250-5.1 cranes, which are scheduled to arrive later this year.

During the past year alone, the company added seven new mobile cranes ranging from 70 to 250 tonnes. Global Crane Services now operates a fleet of more than 70 cranes, almost entirely Liebherr machines, including two LG 1750 lattice-boom truck cranes, each rated at 750 tonnes.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals