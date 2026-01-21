VisionLinkTM boosts winter safety on site for Finning customers

With winter in full effect, Finning are seeing more customers utilising VisionLinkTM telematics to help improve safety and security on site.

Building on more than a decade of condition monitoring insight, the latest iteration of VisionLink, launched in August 2023, is helping Finning customers tackle the short days and hazardous winter weather conditions that impact operational safety and efficiency during this time of year.

With shorter, darker days, and wet and freezing weather conditions, a staple of UK construction conditions in the winter, VisionLink data ensures operators are aware of fault codes before they become serious safety issues, greatly reducing the risk of costly downtime.

VisionLink has been developed by Caterpillar® to provide machine and fleet owners with key insights and pre-empt operational faults, highlighting key factors including machine health and operator performance as well as converting data into training assets that help managers improve safety on site.

VisionLink has unique geofencing capabilities which supports both lease and inventory management, allowing owner-operators to track their machines movements. Additionally, automatic alerts signal any movement outside of the predetermined fence or permitted zone, which helps enhance the safety and security of both people and machines on site.

Becky Wallis, at Finning UK & Ireland, explained: “During the colder weather it’s essential to carry out extra checks to ensure that heavy machinery continues to operate efficiently and VisionLink plays a critical role in reducing operational risk during the winter season. Its capability to support operators with consistent, reliable data helps with avoiding sudden machine failures, improving uptime, and giving supervisors greater awareness of machine status and use.”

VisionLink insights provide a centralised view of the entire fleet in a unified safety dashboard, supporting safety by streamlining risk assessments. The data can be used to identify training opportunities to help enhance efficiency, productivity or compliance, and can mitigate hazards by highlighting user patterns or habits that could compromise safety.

“Access to telematic data is vital, particularly given the challenges of the winter months. The ability to proactively resolve any issues greatly reduces risk of unplanned breakdowns or safety incidents that could occur as a result of freezing weather conditions or reduced sightlines due to darker days.”

VisionLink is available for owners with one machine, or large companies with an entire fleet, and is available as a mobile app to provide ease of access to daily insights and data.

Continuous developments in VisionLink technology mean customers will continue to benefit from its insights, with the backing from the experts at Finning who monitor the system to provide proactive service and customer support.

To learn more about VisionLink or to arrange a demonstration, visit: https://www.finning.com/en_GB/performance/manage-your-equipment/track-your-equipment/visionlink.html

VisionLink helps Finning customers pre-empt operational faults and understand key machine insights.

