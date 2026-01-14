Henry Boot secures planning for 5.5m sq ft Goole freeport development

Henry Boot has secured outline planning consent for a major 5.5m sq ft industrial and logistics scheme in Goole, marking a significant boost for manufacturing and distribution across the Humber region.

The development, known as FREEPORT 36, is being brought forward by Henry Boot’s development arm HBD in partnership with landowner St John’s College, Cambridge. The approval clears the way for the creation of a 300-acre industrial and manufacturing park capable of accommodating a wide range of occupiers.

Plans provide flexibility for buildings ranging in size from 40,000 sq ft to more than 1m sq ft, enabling the scheme to cater for advanced manufacturing, logistics and large-scale industrial users. Detailed proposals will now be prepared, with the development team targeting a start on site before the end of the year.

Once fully built out, FREEPORT 36 is expected to support around 3,000 jobs in Goole itself and approximately 5,500 jobs across the wider Yorkshire and Humber region, delivering a substantial economic uplift.

The site benefits from a highly strategic location adjacent to Junction 36 of the M62, offering direct access to Goole Docks, the M18 and the wider Humber Ports complex. This connectivity is expected to be a major draw for occupiers seeking efficient national and international supply chain links.

FREEPORT 36 forms part of the Humber Freeport Goole tax site, which has been formally designated following approval from HM Treasury and HMRC. As a result, occupiers will be able to benefit from a range of freeport incentives designed to support long-term investment and growth.

Tim Roberts, chief executive of Henry Boot, said the scheme will play a key role in supporting the expansion of manufacturing and logistics across Yorkshire, adding that freeport status further strengthens the location’s appeal to occupiers looking for scale, connectivity and long-term certainty.

With outline consent now in place, the project is set to move into its next phase as one of the largest industrial developments in the north of England.

