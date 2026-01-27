Railpen secures regional first in new retail and leisure lettings for Multistory, Birmingham

Railpen, manager of the £34bn railways pension scheme in the UK, has signed two brands at Multistory, its 295,000 sq ft (NIA) office building in Birmingham. This follows the completion of phase one last year, which comprised the creation of 27,000 sq ft of retail and leisure space on the ground floor, with now only one unit remaining to let.

92 Degrees Coffee, founded in Liverpool in 2014, is opening its first Birmingham location at Multistory in early February, a vibrant space that reflects its belief in quality, community, and experience. The new coffee shop will be open to the public and tenants, offering sit-in or takeaway coffee, alongside a dedicated kiosk within the new co‑working hub. It will be serving its signature Damn Fine Coffee, as well as its curated range of great products.

That Day, the gym and wellness studio, has also signed at Multistory for 5,300 sq ft, delivering a state-of-the-art facility for occupier use, offering wellbeing workshops, fitness classes, therapy, and coaching. It is due to open in Q1 this year, adding to a collection of amenity uses designed to enhance productivity and wellbeing within Multistory’s workspaces, such as a library, a 15,000 sq ft indoor-outdoor bar and café area with a 2,000 sq ft terrace, an adjoining atrium, and a unique 80-seat auditorium.

Emily Atkinson, Asset and Transaction Manager at Railpen, said: “Securing That Day Fitness and 92 Degrees Coffee is a strong endorsement of the direction we are taking with Multistory. These brands share our ambition to create places that establish a sense of community and connection between employees and their place of work. This is an approach we take across our entire office portfolio, selecting brands that will add real value for people working in and around our developments, but also ones that encourage staff retention, attraction, and productivity.”

Jack Brewitt, CEO of 92 Degrees Coffee, said: “This opening is a special one for us. It’s not just our first franchise, but our first Birmingham store – a city that’s been on our radar for some time. Multistory felt like the perfect fit: a development that shares our values, with a strong sense of place, a diverse community, and a real vision for the future. We’re proud to partner with Ketch&Co to bring #DamnFineCoffee™️ to the heart of Birmingham and to keep building connections that matter.”

Multistory is a grade A standard office building in the heart of Birmingham, boasting the city’s largest single floorplate at 41,000 sq ft, which is now available to let. A three-minute walk from Snow Hill train station, five minutes from Birmingham New Street, and five minutes from the proposed HS2 station, Multistory plays a key role in supporting Birmingham’s continued regeneration and wider UK growth by offering flexible, future-focused space designed around people and place.

As well as targeting BREEAM Outstanding, WiredScored Platinum, EPC B and a Fitwell two-star rating, Multistory has parking for over 280 bikes with shower and changing facilities, 92 car parking spaces, and ten EV charging points.

Multistory is just one of Railpen’s developments across its office portfolio in the UK, which have all been designed and developed to create high-quality, sustainable, and amenity-rich workspaces that appeal to modern occupiers and their employees. The portfolio also includes Mill Yard and Botanic Place in Cambridge, both of which are currently under construction, alongside several in London, such as Red Lion Square, 125 Wood Street, 101 Bayham, Jamestown Courtyard, 4 Coleman Street, and 12 Smithfield.

CBRE and Creative Retail are the retail and leisure leasing agents on Multistory, CBRE and Avison Young lead on the office leasing, with V7 Asset Management advising.

