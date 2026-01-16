Lidl Accelerates UK Expansion with 19 New Stores and £43m Estate Investment

Lidl is pressing ahead with a rapid phase of UK expansion, announcing plans to open 19 new stores over the next eight weeks while simultaneously committing £43m to upgrade more than 70 existing locations across its estate.

The store openings, which equate to a new Lidl site launching almost every other day, will see the discount retailer extend its footprint into new communities, including towns such as Calne in Wiltshire and Brough in Yorkshire. The programme forms part of Lidl’s wider strategy to strengthen its national presence through a combination of new-build developments and targeted investment in existing assets.

Alongside the new stores, Lidl is undertaking a significant modernisation drive across its established portfolio. The £43m investment will focus on improving customer flow and in-store efficiency, with upgrades including new till systems, expanded freezer capacity and revised layouts designed to accommodate growing demand for frozen and chilled products.

Sustainability remains a central element of Lidl’s development strategy. The refurbishment programme will incorporate energy-saving measures such as chillers that use natural refrigerants and intelligent lighting systems that automatically reduce electricity consumption. These upgrades align with the retailer’s longer-term ambition to lower operational emissions while delivering more efficient buildings across its UK estate.

Richard Taylor, chief real estate officer at Lidl GB, said the latest round of investment reflects the company’s intent to begin the year with momentum. He said the expansion would not only improve the shopping experience for customers but also deliver tangible benefits for the communities in which Lidl operates.

The programme also represents a notable pipeline of construction activity, supporting contractors, consultants and local supply chains involved in both new-build delivery and refurbishment works. With food retail continuing to demonstrate resilience amid wider market uncertainty, Lidl’s accelerated rollout highlights the ongoing demand for modern, energy-efficient retail space in the UK.

As competition among supermarkets intensifies, Lidl’s focus on rapid delivery, cost-effective construction and sustainable design positions the retailer to capture further market share while reinforcing its long-term commitment to investing in the UK built environment.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals