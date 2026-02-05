Redleaf and Abel Homes welcome Tesco to new local centre in Swaffham

Developers bringing forward a new local retail centre in Swaffham, Norfolk, have welcomed Tesco to the scheme.

Redleaf is delivering Brandon Road Shopping Centre, an 850 sq m (9,150 sq ft) commercial development at the front of Cygnet Rise, a new residential scheme launched in September 2024 of 160 new houses being built by Abel Homes.

Having brought in Tesco Express as the anchor store, Redleaf is also in advanced discussions with a national coffee operator, leaving c.335 sq m (3,600 sq ft) for remaining commercial uses – with a minimum of 75 sq m.

Brandon Road Shopping Centre benefits from planning consent for all retail uses – A1, A2, A3, A4 and A5. Sui Generis uses would require consent. There are 36 demised car parking spaces.

Interest in the remaining space can be discussed directly with Redleaf.

Paul Bishton, Founder of Redleaf, comments: “Redleaf prides itself on delivering high-quality commercial developments to compliment equally high-quality residential schemes and it’s a pleasure to be working with Abel Homes, Tesco and others to ensure these new homes are served by suitable amenities that meet the needs of local residents. With a convenience store and coffee shop on the way, we’d also love to hear from any other retail operators interested in locating to Brandon Road Shopping Centre.”

Paul LeGrice, managing director of Abel Homes, said: “Our Cygnet Rise development is very much about creating a new community, providing a new local centre, a care home and assisted living units, as well as much-needed new homes. We are delighted to be delivering another key component of the community so early in the scheme’s programme, fulfilling the promises we made when we brought plans for the site forward.”

Tesco Swaffham Express store manager Ashley Stolworthy said: “We are delighted that the fit-out of our new Swaffham Express store has started and we look forward to opening in the coming weeks. As well as serving customers with a wide variety of food, drink and bakery options, the store will also have on-site parking and an ATM.

“We are also committed to supporting the local community through the Tesco Community Food Connection scheme, which redistributes surplus food to charities and community groups from every Tesco store at the end of each day.”

The new shopping centre is being constructed by Warwick Burt Construction Ltd. of Northampton.

