Acero Construction appoints Bob Thompson as Non-Executive Director

Acero Construction is pleased to announce the appointment of Bob Thompson as Non-Executive Director, effective 1 February 2026, further strengthening the company’s board with significant sector expertise and strategic leadership experience.

Bob brings a wealth of knowledge from across the construction and piling industries, having held senior leadership roles within leading organisations. His appointment reflects Acero Construction’s commitment to sustainable growth and to supporting its clients through high-quality, independent support services, with a strong focus on innovation and continuous improvement across the business.

In his role as Non-Executive Director, Bob will act in an advisory capacity, working alongside the board and senior leadership team to support Acero Construction’s long-term strategic growth plans, governance, organisational development, and the continued advancement of innovative solutions that add value for clients and partners.

Welcoming the appointment, Karl Nelson, Founder and Managing Director of Acero Construction, said: “I’m pleased to welcome Bob to Acero Construction. He brings a strong understanding of the construction sector and of business at the highest level, along with first-hand experience of what clients value and expect from a support partner like Acero. As we continue to innovate and improve the way we work, Bob’s experience and practical insight will be a real asset to the business and to our people.”

Commenting on his appointment, Bob Thompson said: “I am delighted to be joining Acero Construction as a Non-Executive Director. Acero has built a strong reputation for its values-led approach, with a clear focus on people, culture, and doing the right thing for clients and partners. Returning to the piling industry via Acero allows me to indirectly support my many former colleagues without the potential to be in competition with them. Acero’s position as an independent support services provider is clear and essential, and I look forward to supporting the Acero team to maintain this ethos as the business continues to grow.”

The board at Acero Construction welcomed Bob’s appointment, noting that his experience, insight, and understanding of the industry will be a valuable addition as the company continues to expand its services, embrace innovation, and strengthen its role as a trusted partner within the construction and piling sectors.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals