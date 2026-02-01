£1bn London Cancer Hub set to transform UK life sciences landscape

Plans for a £1bn expansion of the London Cancer Hub in Sutton have been granted planning consent, paving the way for one of the UK’s most significant investments in cancer research, treatment and life sciences infrastructure.

Backed by Aviva Capital Partners alongside developer Socius, the scheme will create a major new campus bringing together global pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, clinicians and manufacturers in a single, highly connected environment.

Designed by Gensler, the development will deliver a mix of specialist research and innovation space, including wet laboratories, advanced manufacturing facilities and flexible offices aimed at encouraging collaboration across industry, academia and healthcare. Supporting amenities will include a dedicated Learning Lab, cafés, a crèche and landscaped public spaces, alongside 220 affordable homes for key workers.

The campus is positioned as nationally significant science infrastructure, aligning closely with government ambitions to accelerate growth in the UK life sciences sector and strengthen the country’s position as a global leader in medical research and innovation. Once complete, the London Cancer Hub is expected to support thousands of highly skilled jobs and act as a catalyst for wider economic growth across south London.

Buildings will be arranged around new pedestrian and cycle routes, with a strong focus on placemaking and accessibility. The masterplan prioritises sustainability, with all buildings targeting net-zero carbon in operation and designed to promote healthy, low-energy environments for both researchers and residents.

With planning now secured, the project is expected to move into delivery, with contractor procurement anticipated to begin shortly. Construction will mark the next major step in bringing the ambitious vision for the campus to life.

The wider professional team includes Arup as structural and building services engineer and Aecom providing project management and cost consultancy services.

Once delivered, the expanded London Cancer Hub will play a central role in accelerating breakthroughs in cancer treatment, fostering collaboration across disciplines and reinforcing the UK’s life sciences ecosystem for decades to come.

