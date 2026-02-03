£250m Cancer Centre Set to Rise at Royal Sussex Hospital

Laing O’Rourke has been appointed as main contractor for a major new £250m cancer centre at the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

The project has moved a significant step forward after funding was formally confirmed by the UK Government and the New Hospitals Programme. Once complete, the new facility will serve as a regional Centre of Excellence for cancer care, supporting patients across Brighton & Hove and the wider Sussex area.

The scheme builds on the successful completion of the neighbouring The Louisa Martindale Building, also delivered by Laing O’Rourke, reinforcing the contractor’s ongoing role at the hospital campus.

Peter Lyons, Managing Director at Laing O’Rourke, said the project would be transformative for both patients and staff. He highlighted the company’s extensive experience in hospital delivery, noting that lessons learned from previous healthcare schemes would be used to improve safety, efficiency and build quality.

The contractor plans to draw on digital design, offsite manufacturing and its integrated supply chain to streamline construction while reducing disruption for local residents. These methods are expected to support faster, safer delivery while maintaining a high-quality clinical environment.

The new cancer centre is set to play a central role in the future of specialist care in Sussex, offering modern facilities designed to enhance patient experience and create a better working environment for healthcare professionals.

