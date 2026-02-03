Art Deco Icon Cleared for New Life as City Hotel

Plans to transform a landmark Art Deco office building in the City of London into a major new hotel have been approved, unlocking the future of a long-vacant heritage asset.

Developer Dominus, working in partnership with Cheyne Capital, will convert Ibex House into a 382-key full-service hotel. The Grade II-listed building, located at 42–47 The Minories, dates from 1935 to 1937 and is widely recognised as one of the City’s most distinctive Art Deco commercial buildings, positioned close to Aldgate, Fenchurch Street and Tower Hill.

The approved scheme will see the former office space repositioned as a high-quality hotel designed by Studio Moren, with a strong focus on retention, reuse and heritage-led regeneration. Plans preserve the entire existing substructure and around 90 per cent of the superstructure, significantly reducing embodied carbon while allowing key historic elements to be restored.

More than 50,000 sq ft of public space will be created, including a large conference centre featuring a ballroom and flexible meeting facilities. The proposals also include a new café and the restoration and reopening of the historic Peacock pub at ground level, re-establishing it as an active part of the local streetscape.

The development will also introduce an on-site Hospitality Academy, delivered in partnership with Springboard, aimed at training local residents and supporting people facing barriers to employment.

The hotel is scheduled to open in late 2028 and will be operated by Dominus’ in-house hotel platform as it continues to expand its central London portfolio. Preet Ahluwalia, chief executive officer at Dominus, said the scheme would bring a long-unused building back into productive use while celebrating and preserving its Art Deco character.

The wider professional team includes Iceni Projects, Meinhardt Group, Spacehub, Pell Frischmann, Montagu Evans and Concilio.

