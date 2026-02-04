Planning approval granted for Traffordcity Ice Arena and Events Space

Trafford Council has approved plans for a new purpose-built ice arena and multi‑use event space at TraffordCity, Manchester; marking a major milestone for the region’s leisure and sports offering.

The 3,000-capacity TraffordCity Arena will feature state‑of‑the‑art ice skating and ice hockey facilities, and a flexible event space designed to host a wide range of entertainment and community activities. The development’s anchor tenant will be Planet Ice and will become one of their largest venues in the UK.

Located on the former Soccer Dome site, adjacent to The Snow Centre, Trafford Golf Centre, David Lloyd, Fives Soccer, iFLY and The Padel Club, the arena will further strengthen TraffordCity’s position as the UK’s leading leisure destination. The project is being developed by ICITIES in partnership with Peel Waters, who have cleared the site to enable future leisure developments.

The new arena will offer year-round ice activities, lessons and sessions, alongside premium hospitality experiences with future tenants offering family dining, bars, leisure and VIP areas. Designed with versatility in mind, the venue will also host concerts, screenings and immersive experiences, creating a dynamic destination for visitors.

The decision follows a strong period of momentum for the TraffordCity area, which is currently experiencing a wave of transformational development activity.

Work has now commenced on the £450million Therme Manchester wellness resort – an ambitious, next‑generation health and wellbeing destination set to include extensive indoor and outdoor pools, thermal experiences, botanical gardens, water-based family attractions, fitness and wellbeing facilities, and a diverse F&B offer. The project will be one of the most advanced wellbeing resorts in Europe and a flagship addition to TraffordCity.

Meanwhile, Trafford Waters Care Home, the first residential development within the emerging Trafford Waters neighbourhood within TraffordCity, has now completed – marking the delivery of the first new homes on the site and establishing a key anchor for the growing mixed-use community.

With planning now secured for the TraffordCity Arena, Peel Waters is actively exploring further development opportunities for adjacent plots on the former Soccer Dome site. These could include high-end lifestyle hotels as well as more exciting leisure and sporting experiences, providing new opportunities for partners and operators looking to join the UK’s most successful leisure destination.

The TraffordCity Arena is expected to deliver significant economic benefits to the region. Peel Waters’ long-term vision for TraffordCity has already created 17,500 jobs, with plans to increase this to 33,000 over the next 20 years. The new arena will contribute to this growth by generating construction roles during the build phase and more than 50 permanent operational jobs once open, including hospitality, event management and leisure services.

With the increasing popularity of ice sports, the development is forecasted to attract a significant number of new visitors annually, boosting the local visitor economy and driving further investment into Trafford and Greater Manchester. This influx of visitors will also benefit surrounding businesses and leisure attractions, reinforcing TraffordCity’s position as a premier destination for sport and entertainment.

James Whittaker, Managing Director of Peel Waters, said: “Securing planning approval for the TraffordCity Ice Arena is fantastic news for the area. This is a significant step in delivering our vision for TraffordCity as a destination that offers something for everyone. The new arena will provide world-class ice facilities and enhance our growing portfolio of sport and leisure experiences; attracting new visitors, investment and employment opportunities to the region.”

Nick Payne, Director of ICITIES, commented: “This approval allows us to move forward with creating a truly unique venue. Our design combines professional ice facilities with flexible spaces for non-ice events, ensuring the arena can serve a wide range of uses and audiences. The design includes approximately 20,000 sq. Ft of ancillary space for tenants offering complementary food, beverage and leisure facilities.”

Cllr Liz Patel, Trafford Council’s Executive Member for Economy and Regeneration, said: “Trafford Council is committed to the regeneration of the area and this project will bring a number of important benefits to the borough including the creation of 50 permanent jobs.”

Heath Rhodes, Chief Operations Manager at Planet Ice, added: “As Planet Ice enters its 30th year, we’re delighted to see planning permission granted for this landmark project. Demand for ice facilities in the North West continues to grow, and this arena will help meet that need while delivering first class amenities for visitors. TraffordCity is the perfect location, with excellent transport links and complementary leisure attractions.”

The contractors will be announced in the new year, with construction expected to begin in spring 2026 and an estimated build time of 12–15 months. Once complete, the arena will become a key part of Peel Waters’ long‑term vision for TraffordCity – to create an exciting, inclusive destination for sport, leisure and entertainment.

