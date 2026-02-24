Behind the Building: 22 Bishopsgate’s Vertical Village Takes Centre Stage on Netflix

With Netflix’s Being Gordon Ramsay now streaming, viewers are given a glimpse inside one of London’s most recognisable towers – 22 Bishopsgate. While the spotlight falls on Ramsay’s new Lucky Cat restaurant, the opening episode also highlights the architectural ambition behind the building itself.

Designed by PLP Architecture, 22 Bishopsgate was conceived as a “Vertical Village” – a mixed-use tower that integrates work, hospitality, wellness and culture from the outset. Ramsay describes the 60th floor restaurant space as “an iconic building in the middle of the city”, remarking on its 27,000 sq ft footprint and dramatic scale. Yet Lucky Cat is more than a restaurant with panoramic views; it represents the realisation of a design philosophy embedded into the project from day one.

Nearly 13 per cent of the building is dedicated to amenity space, significantly above the London Grade A office average. Restaurants, bars, landscaped terraces and London’s highest free public viewing gallery are distributed throughout the upper levels, opening the tower to the public and redefining the traditional commercial skyscraper model.

At level 60, Lucky Cat pairs Asian-inspired dining with an open kitchen concept and sweeping views across the capital. Its position at the summit reinforces the building’s commitment to experience-led design, where hospitality is not an afterthought but a defining feature.

More broadly, 22 Bishopsgate reflects a shift in workplace architecture. By embedding destination hospitality within commercial towers, developers can create vibrant ecosystems that promote wellbeing, encourage collaboration and enhance tenant appeal.

Lee Polisano, co-founder and partner at PLP Architecture, said the original vision was to create an integrated vertical village in the sky, seamlessly blending work and entertainment. With Lucky Cat now complete, he believes the final piece of that vision has fallen into place, fulfilling the building’s intended purpose as a landmark for modern city living and working.

