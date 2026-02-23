chapmanbdsp doubles its data centre team as project demand grows and international ambitions accelerates

As chapmanbdsp moves into 2026, the consultancy reflects on a year of strong development throughout 2025, with significant growth in its data centre and mission-critical business, including the doubling of its specialist team and the securing of a substantial pipeline of confirmed projects.

Over the past 12 months, the consultancy has exceeded internal expectations, the project pipeline includes a number of data hall fast track fit-outs to design and build Data Centres. This performance has enabled chapmanbdsp to secure around two-thirds of its data centre budget for the next financial year well ahead of schedule, underlining continued client confidence in a competitive and fast-moving market

To support this expansion, chapmanbdsp has increased its dedicated data centre team by 100% in a single year, growing from nine to more than 18 specialists. Further growth is anticipated as workload increases in 2026, with the business maintaining a strong focus on technical capability and experience.

The firm has also begun to extend its reach beyond the UK. Alongside a growing portfolio of major domestic projects, chapmanbdsp has delivered its first data centre project in the Middle East and is actively pursuing further opportunities in the region.

David Gallagher, chapmansbdsp’s Director, Mission Critical,comments: “Data centre demand is rising fast, but only organisations with access to specialist expertise can deliver today’s increasingly complex projects. Our focus has been on building the right team, securing the right work and positioning ourselves where technical expertise and early engagement add the greatest value.”

The firm operates primarily within the mid-range data centre market, typically delivering schemes between 10MW and 100MW, while also supporting contractors with detailed design, technical reviews and assurance at later stages of delivery.

With further work in the pipeline over the coming months and new teams planned to support international growth, chapmanbdsp is entering the next phase of its expansion with a measured and sustainable approach.

“The growth of our data centre team over the past year has been really exciting to be part of. As we enter into 2026, we’re looking forward to being out in the market at key industry events such as Datacloud and Data Centre World, catching up with clients, connecting with peers, and continuing the conversations that are shaping the future of the sector.” Abdul Solangi – Technical Director

