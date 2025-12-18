AM ALPHA has appointed JLL as a letting agent for Manchester’s Rylands development

AM ALPHA has appointed commercial property experts JLL as a letting agent on its pioneering Manchester scheme, Rylands.

AM ALPHA, a Munich based privately owned real estate family office, has recruited the global real estate advisory firm to assist with sourcing tenants for the impressive mixed-use development.

Rylands, located in the former Debenhams building on Market Street, is currently undergoing extensive refurbishment.

Construction work is being carried out by local contractor, Domis, who have recently completed the demolition works. The project is set for completion in 2027.

Plans include a four-storey extension to create an additional 40,000 sq. ft of office space. Upon completion, it will transform the landmark listed building into a mixed-use development comprising retail, leisure and office space.

JLL’s appointment follows shortly after the Rylands project team announced Market Place Food Hall as its first tenant. The popular street food collective has committed to a 15-year lease covering approximately 1,300 sqm.

Paul Hodgkiss, Senior Project Manager at AM ALPHA said: “JLL’s experience and deep understanding of the UK office market makes them the ideal partner to bring this iconic Manchester landmark back to life. Securing a renowned tenant like Market Place so early into the project is incredibly exciting and has already generated strong interest. We aim to create the best office space in Manchester, and our agents are already playing a crucial role in helping us showcase the product to national and international businesses.”

JLL joins existing agency partners OBI Property and Barker Proudlove following the firm’s official appointment in July.

OBI will work collaboratively with JLL to source tenants for the office space, while Barker Proudlove will continue to oversee retail lettings.

Devany, Head of Office Agency North West said: “Rylands is a transformative landmark office scheme not just for Manchester but the wider UK regions. We’re delighted to collaborate with the existing agency team, leveraging JLL’s market-leading expertise to support AM ALPHA’s vision. Having witnessed Domis’ exceptional construction progress firsthand, it’s clear that Rylands will emerge as a defining office destination that beautifully preserves its rich heritage while delivering architectural excellence exactly when Manchester faces its most significant Grade A office supply shortage.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals