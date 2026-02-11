Crick expansion gathers pace as Stoford and Gallan secure 35-acre logistics site

Commercial property developer Stoford and privately owned property company Gallan have agreed a new 35-acre land promotion and development deal in West Northamptonshire, further strengthening their presence in one of the Midlands’ most established logistics locations.

The 34.2-acre site, located off Dockham Way in Crick, sits close to Junction 18 of the M1 motorway and has the potential to deliver up to 500,000 sq ft of industrial and logistics accommodation across a series of units.

The land adjoins the well-established Crick Employment Area, which is home to a mix of local, regional and national occupiers including Costco and Inspired Pet Nutrition. Stoford and Gallan aim to reinforce the role of this key employment hub, positioned to the north of the West Northamptonshire local authority area.

The agreement builds on the partners’ existing land interests in Crick, taking their combined promotion and development portfolio in the area to around 140 acres. The wider portfolio is intended to cater for a range of occupier requirements, offering flexibility in building sizes and uses, with options to purchase or lease.

Stoford and Gallan will work alongside Wallis Real Estate, which represented the landowners in securing the agreement.

Andy Hartwright, Land Director at Stoford, said the site presents a strong opportunity to respond to sustained demand for high-quality industrial and logistics space in prime locations, helping to drive economic growth across the region.

Marty Gallagher, Director at Gallan, added that expanding the Crick portfolio enables the partnership to bring forward a broad mix of development opportunities suited to a variety of occupiers, supporting both regional business expansion and inward investment.

The latest deal underlines continued confidence in the Midlands logistics market, with Crick remaining a strategically important location due to its motorway connectivity and established occupier base.

Further details on the Dockham Way opportunity are available directly from Stoford and Gallan.

