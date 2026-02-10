Panattoni continues to support EVRi’s expansion with fourth UK logistics facility at Panattoni Park Burgess Hill

Panattoni, the world’s largest privately owned industrial real estate developer, has completed a further letting at Panattoni Park Burgess Hill, supporting the continued expansion of EVRi’s UK parcel delivery network. The transaction marks EVRi’s fourth facility within a Panattoni scheme, taking the total space occupied across Panattoni parks to approximately 245,000 sq ft.

Panattoni Park Burgess Hill is a well established last mile logistics location, strategically positioned to serve population centres across Sussex, Surrey, and the wider South East. The park benefits from direct access to key A-road routes and onward motorway connections, making it well suited to high frequency, time sensitive distribution operations.

The latest letting follows Austin Racing’s occupation at the park last year and further underlines the breadth of demand from occupiers seeking modern, efficient logistics space in supply constrained South East markets. Panattoni Park Burgess Hill is already home to a diverse range of occupiers, including Roche, DPD, EMED Group, and Austin Racing, with discussions ongoing with additional occupiers for remaining units.

The deal reflects Panattoni’s continued focus on delivering flexible, future-ready logistics space that can support occupiers’ evolving operational requirements, particularly in the growing last mile and parcel delivery sector.

Will Fennell, Development Manager, South East and London at Panattoni, said:

“We are pleased to be supporting EVRi’s continued growth with their fourth facility within a Panattoni Park. Burgess Hill is a highly strategic last mile location, offering strong connectivity across the South East, and it continues to attract occupiers who value operational efficiency and access to labour and customers.

“The success of the park, following recent lettings and ongoing discussions with occupiers, demonstrates the strength of demand for high quality logistics space in this market and reinforces our commitment to investing in the South East.”

Panattoni Park Burgess Hill remains a core part of Panattoni’s South East portfolio, delivering modern logistics accommodation in a location that supports both regional distribution and last mile operations.

Panattoni Park Burgess Hill comprises 11 speculative units, ranging in size from 8,142 sq ft to 147,408 sq ft in a single unit. All facilities are available for tenant fit-out, offering flexibile accommodation to meet a variety of occupier requirements.

DTRE, Cogent, SHW and Vail Williams are leasing agents on the development.

More information here: https://panattoni.co.uk/our-properties/burgesshill/

