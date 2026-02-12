FMB Cymru showcases the power of apprenticeships to Skills Minister

During National Apprenticeship Week, members of the Federation of Master Builders (FMB) Cymru and their apprentices have been showcasing their skills to the Welsh Government’s Skills Minister.

The Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, Jack Sargeant MS, visited an FMB member site operated by Excel Home Design in Pontyclun, where he toured the development and saw apprentices in action.

During the visit, the Minister met apprentices currently learning their trade and heard first-hand about the vital role small, local builders play in training Wales’s construction workforce.

The construction sector continues to face acute skills shortages, and the Federation of Master Builders is calling for greater support to help small firms offer and sustain apprenticeship placements.

Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, Jack Sargeant, said:

“We greatly value our partnership with the Federation of Master Builders in addressing construction skills, standards, and SME capacity. Construction is a critical sector for the Welsh economy, with a long and successful past in harnessing the power of apprenticeships for the benefit of employers, learners, and the wider socio-economic landscape. We are committed to strengthening its workforce and skills pipeline to meet construction, housing and retrofit ambitions.

“There is clear demand for Level 2 construction apprenticeship opportunities to be made available in Wales, and the new pathways we have announced today are proof our commitment to apprenticeships is unwavering. The sector can be confident that Wales is building a modern, flexible and future focused apprenticeship system. Small builders like Excel Home Design train the majority of construction apprentices in Wales. We value that contribution immensely, and I was delighted to accept an invitation from the FMB Cymru to visit them and see first hand the positive impact of apprenticeships across Wales.”

Ifan Glyn, Director of FMB Cymru, added:

“We were delighted to host the Minister on one of our members’ sites and to discuss the key pinch points that are currently putting the brakes on the delivery of construction apprenticeships in Wales.

Construction is a sector that relies heavily on employer-led apprenticeships, and it is encouraging to see the Minister engaging directly with the industry. Addressing these challenges will require close collaboration between all key stakeholders.”

Russell Everett, Managing Director of Excel Home Design and an FMB member, concluded:

“Apprenticeships have been vital to our business and to the construction industry as a whole. Training young people from the ground up allows us to develop the specific skills we need, whilst giving apprentices a strong foundation for a rewarding career.

“It was a pleasure to host the Minister and showcase the excellent work our apprentices are doing. Investing in their training is an investment in the future of Welsh construction, and we are proud to play our part in building the next generation of skilled tradespeople.”

