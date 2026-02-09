Passing on skills to a new generation – Greencore celebrates National Apprenticeship Week

While the nation’s housebuilders are being urged by the Government to step up the rate of building, the shortage of skilled tradespeople often puts the brake on progress.

A report by the Federation of Master Builders and the Chartered Institute of Building found that 61% of construction companies were affected by the lack of skilled workers, with carpenters being the trade most acutely affected by shortages1.

Fortunately, as award-winning sustainable housebuilder Greencore Homes has discovered, apprenticeships offer a way forward.

Apprentice Josh Maskell, 16, started his Site Carpentry Apprenticeship with Greencore in September 2025 and is rapidly gaining the skills he needs to build a rewarding career in the industry.

He studies one day a week at Abingdon & Witney College, while working on site at two Greencore developments, including The Canopies, a 42-home scheme near Didcot Parkway Station, and The Woodlands on Station Road, Launton, where he is helping to build 65 timber-framed Better Than Net Zero homes.

Prior to his apprenticeship, Josh was studying a range of subjects, including geography, business, science and media studies, but was drawn towards a more hands-on career.

Josh now intends to complete his Level 3 Apprenticeship and make a long-term career with Greencore.

Josh Maskell

Josh Maskell, says: “I didn’t just want to learn simple carpentry, working at Greencore allows me to learn a variety of different skills on interesting sites. I’m keen to learn more about the company’s fabric-first approach and understand the Passivhaus standards that we build to. A typical day on-site involves working alongside experienced carpenters and learning new skills all the time. Every day is different, which keeps it interesting and helps me build confidence quickly.”

“I’ve always been inspired by watching housebuilding videos on YouTube. Seeing projects come together made me want to build things myself,” he recalls. “I became interested in the construction industry after doing work experience in July 2024, where I tried site carpentry work and really enjoyed it. I heard about Greencore when they came into college to talk about opportunities. After that, I went through the interview process and was really pleased to be offered a role.”

“My apprenticeship is helping me work towards becoming a qualified carpenter, and I’m particularly interested in the sustainable homes side of construction. It’s exciting to be part of projects that are building for the future.”

Josh is enthusiastic about the apprenticeship scheme and its potential for career-building. He says: “I wanted to take an apprenticeship route because I like the idea of learning on the job and building a career in the industry. It’s been a great opportunity to start learning the trade properly while working on real construction projects.”

Ian Pateman, Timber Frame Manager at Greencore Homes, and Josh’s line manager comments: “Josh’s enthusiasm for working with timber is fantastic to see. He’ll gain valuable hands-on experience from our skilled teams on site, which will help him learn new skills quickly. With fewer young people entering the industry today, passing knowledge from experienced professionals to the next generation is essential.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals