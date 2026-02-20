Glencar progresses multi-million-pound 13,000 sq m Costco Wholesale warehouse in Gloucester

The project represents Costco’s first warehouse in Gloucestershire and further strengthens Glencar’s portfolio across large-scale developments alongside its established industrial and logistics workload.

Following three months on site, the steel frame is now complete, earthworks are nearing completion and cladding and roofing works are progressing, with the next key milestone being achievement of a watertight building envelope.

Once complete, the development will include a nine-pump petrol station with tyre fitting bay, 612 customer parking spaces and a new vehicle access off Chancel Close.

The 13,000 sq m warehouse is being delivered under a design and build contract and comprises a wide-span steel portal frame structure, feature entrance canopy, vertical composite cladding systems and a roof-mounted solar PV array.

The external works package includes car parking, HGV hardstanding, drainage infrastructure, service installations and associated civils across the wider 44,000 sq m development site, progressing in parallel with the main build.

Roy Jones, Managing Director at Glencar, said:

“This is a substantial scheme that brings together structural steel, civils, infrastructure and sustainability within a live delivery programme. We are working closely with Costco and the wider project team to maintain programme certainty as construction progresses toward completion in 2026.”

Paul Landen, Construction Director Europe, Costco commented:

“Glencar is making good progress on site as works continue to advance on our Gloucester warehouse. This development represents an important addition to our UK estate, and we look forward to delivering a high-quality facility for our members in 2026.”

