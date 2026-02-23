Housebuilder Boosts Housing Supply In Hemel Hempstead With New Launch At Chaulden Meadows

Barratt Homes is set to launch its first homes at Chaulden Meadows in Long Chaulden, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, on 21st February. The housebuilder’s first phase will bring 155 homes to the development, following a successful launch by David Wilson Homes in late 2025.

The launch will comprise two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, alongside two-bedroom apartments. A further 65 affordable homes will be delivered through schemes such as shared ownership and social rent, delivered by a Registered Provider. The first residents are expected to move in this summer.

Hemel Hempstead is a strategic development location in the Home Counties and was designated as a ‘New Town’ in 1947. The Government has renewed its focus on how New Towns can support housing delivery and economic growth, and Chaulden Meadows will contribute to meeting local housing targets while bringing forward new community infrastructure for the area.

Alongside new homes, Chaulden Meadows includes plans for a 70-bedroom care home, 7,500 sq ft of retail space, a community hall and a nursery.

Wider works will include new access roads, public open space, children’s play areas and sustainable drainage measures. Section 106 contributions from the overall development totalling more than £12.6m will support investment in local services and facilities, including education, healthcare, transport, sports provision and open space.

Over the span of the project, Chaulden Meadows will provide 1,100 new homes in Hemel Hempstead, ranging from one to five-bedroom homes. Affordable housing will make up 40% of the overall delivery, equating to 440 homes.

Marc Woolfe, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt North Thames, comments: “Chaulden Meadows represents an important next chapter for Hemel Hempstead. It brings much-needed new homes to the area, including affordable housing, alongside infrastructure that will support both residents and the wider community.

“As one of the original post-war New Towns, Hemel Hempstead has a strong legacy of connected neighbourhoods and community-focused designs. We’re proud to build on that heritage with homes that reflect the character of West Hemel, using red and buff brick and traditional gable-fronted elevations, creating a development that will serve the area for years to come.”

Two, three and four-bedroom homes are currently available at Chaulden Meadows. To find out more about Chaulden Meadows or Barratt Homes, visit www.barratthomes.co.uk or call 0333 355 8501.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals