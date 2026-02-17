Lovell Partnerships exchanges contracts for 199-home development at new £800m Fairham neighbourhood in Nottingham

Leading partnership housing specialist Lovell Partnerships has exchanged contracts on a 13-acre parcel of land at Fairham in Nottingham, where it plans to deliver 199 new homes.

The major new residential development sits within the emerging new community, Fairham, which is being facilitated by Homes England and Clowes Developments.

Situated five miles from Nottingham City Centre in the Borough of Rushcliffe, Fairham is a 606-acre, £800m neighbourhood that will ultimately deliver around 3,000 new homes, alongside new infrastructure including employment space, a new school and community facilities.

Subject to planning, the scheme will comprise 99 properties for open market sale and 100 affordable homes, contributing to the continued growth of one of the region’s most significant new communities.

Lovell Partnerships’ regional managing director, Beth Bundonis, said: “Exchanging contracts at Fairham Phase Four is an important milestone for Lovell Partnerships and reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality new homes as part of well-planned, sustainable communities.

“Fairham is a landmark development for Nottingham, and we look forward to submitting our plans for this next phase in partnership with Clowes, Homes England and the wider project team.”

Once complete Fairham will be the East Midlands’ most significant mixed-use development. With world-class connectivity, future forward homes, new amenities and a wealth of employment and business opportunities it is set to become the region’s prime commercial and residential destination.

Homes England head of disposals, Mark Laidow, commented: “The exchange of contracts with Lovell Partnerships marks another important step forward in the delivery of Fairham. This latest phase will help maintain momentum across the site, bringing forward much-needed new homes alongside the infrastructure and amenities that will support our long-term vision.

“This is a prime example of how we are working collaboratively with partners like Lovell to achieve our mission to build vibrant, new communities that people can be proud of.”

Planning for the development is expected to be submitted in spring 2026. To find out more about Lovell Partnerships visit the website.

