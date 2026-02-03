Recycling specialist set to open state-of-the-art facility at Goodman’s Crossways Commercial Park

Enva signs pre-let for 124,000 sq ft high-specification warehouse in Dartford, Kent

Highly sustainable facility will be delivered to a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ rating and will increase Enva’s fridge recycling capacity across London and the South East

Announcement marks the launch of Phase 2 at Crossways Commercial Park which will provide a total of 320,000 sq ft of high-quality industrial and logistics space.

Enva, a leading recycling and resource recovery specialist, has signed a pre-let on a new 124,000 sq ft fridge recycling facility at Goodman’s Crossways Commercial Park in Dartford, Kent.

The state-of-the-art development will enable 35,000 tonnes of e-waste (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment), equivalent to the weight of three Tower Bridges, to be processed each year, increasing Enva’s recycling capacity across London and the South East, while providing a UK-wide service for its customers.



Set to complete in late 2026, it will be the largest facility of its type and one of the most innovative fridge recycling plants in the UK. Benefitting from 2MVA of power and an additional 678kWp of rooftop solar photovoltaics (PV), it has been designed to support the latest degassing, shredding and recycling technologies. This will enable over 98% of fridge components to be recovered for reuse or transformed off-site into new manufacturing materials.



Barry Phillips, Managing Director at Enva, said: “This new facility demonstrates a continued commitment to delivering our long-term growth strategy. By investing in the latest technology to safely and sustainably process end-of-life fridges, this facility will help us create significant environmental and commercial value for our customers and support a more resource-efficient and circular economy.”



Enva will join Albion Fine Foods, a premium ingredients supplier, and Mission Produce, a global leader in the distribution of avocados, at Crossways Commercial Park. Located minutes from J1a of the M25, its strategic location provides excellent South East coverage, while placing a large available workforce within easy reach.



George Glennie, Development Director at Goodman said: “Whether customers are looking to expand their operations or drive efficiencies in their supply chains, Crossways Commercial Park provides high-quality, flexible space that can meet their needs over the long term. Set within a well-established logistics park, it also offers an attractive working environment with extensive landscaping and views across the River Thames and surrounding lakes.

“This new facility will enable Enva to significantly increase its operational capacity and with sustainability at the heart of its business, invest in innovative, high-tech solutions to maximise resource recovery.”

Now under construction, Phase 2 at Crossways Commercial Park will deliver a total of 320,000 sq ft of industrial and logistics space across three units. Designed to achieve BREEAM ‘Excellent’ standards and A+ energy performance ratings, the properties will offer highly sustainable space that reduces energy use and supports customers with long-term operational cost savings.

To find out more about Crossways Commercial Park and the final leasing opportunities available, please visit the website for further details: https://uk.goodman.com/property-lease-site/crossways-commercial-park

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals