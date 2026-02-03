Major construction milestones reached at TJ Morris Distribution Centre, Doncaster

McLaren Construction Midlands and North is continuing to make strong progress on the TJ Morris Distribution Centre in Doncaster, with significant structural, envelope and internal milestones now achieved.

The steel frame for the development was completed in November, with ground floor slab works also commencing the same month. The building is on track to become fully watertight by the end of February, with cladding works progressing well and targeted for completion in the Spring.

Significant progress has also been made on the Vehicle Maintenance Unit (VMU) with the steel structure now fully erected, approximately 90% of the cladding installed and the fit out of the internal workshop scheduled to commence in March.

Externally, a major milestone will also be reached in late March with the completion of base course tarmac to the external hard standing areas. Internally, office fit-out works across the ground, first and second floors will begin in early February, delivering modern office accommodation alongside a commercial kitchen and canteen.

Within the warehouse, high-level mechanical and electrical services installation is nearing completion, including the sprinkler system. Once slab works are finalised, teams will return to bring internal levels up to finished ground level. Specialist industrial freezer works are scheduled to commence in the spring.

Loading dock installation is now complete, with all 106 dock doors installed, while approximately 50 per cent of office windows are in place. Full window installation is expected within the next four weeks, further supporting the programme to achieve full weather tight status.

The project is also incorporating several efficiency- and sustainability-led construction practices. These include on-site concrete batching by specialist subcontractor McCoys, with approximately 20,200m³ of concrete produced to date. This comprises 14,000m³ for yard slabs, 2,500m³ for waterproofing in pits, 2,000m³ for ground beams and bases, 1,300m³ for dock slabs and 400m³ for miscellaneous drainage and associated works.

All concrete has been batched on site, significantly reducing vehicle movements and the project’s overall carbon footprint. In addition, all precast piles installed on the project have been cropped, crushed, and reused on site for temporary works areas, further reducing waste and associated transport impacts.

Once complete, the 829,000 sq. ft highly automated distribution centre will serve more than 300 Home Bargains stores nationwide and is expected to create up to 1,000 new jobs, forming a cornerstone of TJ Morris’ long-term logistics and distribution strategy.

In addition to its commercial impact, the project underscores McLaren’s commitment to local engagement and sustainability. Key initiatives include a highly localised supply chain, with 70 percent of suppliers currently located within 50 miles of the site, innovation applied to the steel requirements to ensure the scheme is as economical as possible, the use of borrow pits and local fill materials significantly reducing transport emissions, and the sponsorship of a local football team, including full kit provision.

Located at Unity Connect, the facility is part of the wider Unity Yorkshire masterplan – a transformative mixed-use regeneration scheme that spans over 250 hectares, delivering homes, jobs, and infrastructure across the region. The Unity scheme is also home to a dedicated Employment Academy, an initiative funded by Waystone Hargreaves Land and delivered in partnership with Business Doncaster aimed at supporting recruitment, training, and access to employment opportunities for local residents

Luke Arnold, Regional Director, at McLaren Construction Midlands and North, said: “Progress on the TJ Morris Distribution Centre continues to gather momentum, with a number of key milestones achieved. This is a complex, large-scale logistics project and the pace of delivery is a real credit to the project team and our supply chain partners.

“As we move towards making the building fully watertight and into the next phases of fit-out and external works, we will see the scale of this facility and the long-term benefits it will bring to Doncaster.”

Neil Kelson, Head of Logistics, TJ Morris said “It is great to be part of a business that continues to invest in future growth and the very latest technology to maximise efficiency and keep prices low for our customers. Working with our build partners for this project, McLaren Construction, great progress has been made, with the build on track to hand over to Witron to start the automation install later this year. I am excited that by the summer of 2028 we will be fully operational at the Doncaster site, taking all of the key learnings and best practice from our recently opened Omega Distribution Centre, St Helens”.

