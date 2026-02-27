Timber-first Cheadle Eco Park breaks ground in bid to become UK sustainability benchmark

Construction has started on Cheadle Eco Park, a £25m light-industrial development in Stockport that is being positioned as one of the UK’s most environmentally ambitious industrial schemes.

Caddick Construction has begun work on the project for Stockport Council, delivering six new units ranging from 8,374 sq ft to 43,800 sq ft. The development will provide 115,000 sq ft of accommodation in total, replacing older industrial buildings on a seven-acre site on Bird Hall Lane in Cheadle Heath.

Designed by AEW Architects, the scheme is targeting BREEAM Outstanding, placing it among the highest-performing non-residential buildings in the UK in sustainability terms. The development is also aiming for an EPC A rating, supported by a range of low-carbon technologies including air source heat pumps, natural ventilation and smart energy-efficient lighting systems.

A standout feature of the project is its timber structure. Stockport Council said the scheme will be the UK’s largest purpose-built industrial and logistics development to use a frame constructed entirely from sustainably sourced timber. The approach has been selected in place of a traditional steel frame to reduce embodied carbon and support the project’s wider sustainability objectives.

The development is being supported by a £4.4m grant from the Government’s Town Fund. Network Space Developments is acting as development manager on behalf of Stockport Council, which owns the site.

The scheme is scheduled for completion in March 2027.

David Saville, north west managing director at Caddick Construction, said the start on site marks an important moment for Stockport and for the future of sustainable industrial development across the region. He added that the project is designed to exceptional environmental standards and aims to support the next generation of low-carbon businesses.

Brian Bradley, chair of the Cheadle Towns Fund Board, said the development represents a major step forward for Cheadle’s economic future, bringing modern industrial space, supporting clean growth and creating a sustainable employment destination for years to come.

