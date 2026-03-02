Panattoni secures full occupancy at M1 logistics park as pharma demand rises

Panattoni has achieved full occupation at Panattoni Park J28 Central M1, completing the leasing of the scheme and reinforcing the strength of demand along one of the UK’s key logistics corridors.

Located with direct access to Junction 28 of the M1, the park has established itself as a prime Midlands distribution hub, offering strong connectivity to national networks. The development has attracted a diverse mix of occupiers, reflecting broad-based demand for well-located Grade A logistics space.

The final unit has been let to Alloga, a specialist pharmaceutical logistics provider and part of Cencora. The deal marks the second building Panattoni has delivered to Alloga, further strengthening the park’s occupier profile. Existing tenants include Super Smart Services and a Chinese third-party logistics operator, underlining the appeal of the location to both international and specialist operators.

The latest letting highlights the growing presence of pharmaceutical businesses within the logistics market. Increasing regulatory requirements, more complex temperature-controlled supply chains and the need for GDP- and GMP-compliant facilities are driving demand for highly specified warehouse space across the UK and Europe.

Panattoni has responded to this shift through a series of specialist developments. In Germany, the company recently delivered a GDP- and GMP-compliant facility incorporating climate-controlled zones between 15 and 25 degrees Celsius, WGK III areas and advanced digital monitoring systems. In Poland, Grupa Olmed has taken 9,500 sq m at City Logistics Łódź VI, with the space configured to support expanding e-commerce operations through automation and mezzanine floors.

Andy Preston, senior development director at Panattoni, said reaching full occupation at J28 reflects ongoing demand for sustainable, strategically located accommodation across the Midlands and nationally. He added that the M1 corridor continues to perform strongly, attracting occupiers ranging from e-commerce operators to pharmaceutical specialists.

Panattoni remains active across the corridor, recently acquiring a site in Worksop for a 462,000 sq ft speculative development and a site at Northampton West with capacity for up to 1 million sq ft. Leasing agents at J28 were FHP, CBRE and APEX, with Savills advising Alloga.

