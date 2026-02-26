Glencar lands pre-construction role on Hillwood Park Luton logistics scheme

Glencar has been appointed at pre-construction stage to help take Hillwood Park Luton through detailed design and into delivery, strengthening its growing track record on industrial and logistics projects.

The 16-acre development, being brought forward by Hillwood, has secured planning consent and will deliver 284,575 sq ft of new Grade A industrial and logistics accommodation. The scheme will comprise eight units designed to meet modern occupier requirements in a strategically located market.

Construction is expected to start in March, with the first units targeted for early occupation from January 2027. Glencar’s early involvement will focus on buildability, programme planning and technical coordination as the project moves through the next phases.

The appointment continues an established working relationship between Glencar and Hillwood, following previous collaborations on schemes in Crewe and Wigan.

Peter Goodman, managing director at Glencar, said the latest instruction reflects the strength of the partnership and Glencar’s ability to deliver high-quality industrial space to demanding standards. He added that early engagement enables the contractor to apply technical expertise from the outset, helping to drive efficiencies, support programme certainty and embed sustainable delivery.

Greg Dalton, UK vice president at Hillwood, said Glencar has proven to be a reliable and hands-on partner across earlier projects. He described the third consecutive appointment as evidence of the trust built between the two businesses and a shared focus on quality, programme certainty and sustainability.

Dalton added that Hillwood Park Luton is an important addition to Hillwood’s UK pipeline and will bring much-needed Grade A space to the area, with further details expected to be released as works progress on site.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals