Vistry Group and Jigsaw Homes Group celebrate new partnership at flagship development in Linby, Nottinghamshire

Vistry, the UK’s leading provider of mixed-tenure homes, has announced an exciting collaboration with Jigsaw Homes Group to deliver 43 much-needed affordable homes at its flagship Linby Meadows development in Nottinghamshire.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the ambitious 763-home development in Linby, north of Hucknall. The project, supported by Nottinghamshire Country Council, will offer a vibrant mix of two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes, maisonettes, and apartments.

Andy Reynolds, Managing Director for Vistry South East Midlands, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jigsaw as a partner at our Linby Meadows development. Together, we’re building more than just homes, we’re creating a thriving new community where families can flourish. After listening to local residents and shaping the scheme to meet their needs, we’re now on site, building a new community of high-quality, mixed-tenure properties for people in the area to call home.”

Garnet Fazackerley, Operations Director of Development at Jigsaw Homes Group, added: “As a significant housing development providing new homes via a Section 106 agreement, this scheme demonstrates how planning policy can meaningfully deliver both quality new homes for sale and much‑needed affordable housing. This project is a strong example of how partnerships can translate policy into real, positive impact for local communities. There is a real and growing need for quality, affordable homes in this area, and we’re proud to join forces with Vistry to provide properties that offer comfort, security and opportunity for local people. Our partnership is about more than bricks and mortar – it’s about supporting communities and creating green, welcoming spaces for everyone.”

The land acquisition from the Council in March 2025 has unlocked a £6 million investment in local services, including substantial funding for education, highways, public transport, and healthcare. The scheme will also introduce new parks, sports facilities, wildlife corridors, and safe pedestrian and cycle routes, as well as a brand-new primary school.

Vistry looks forward to welcoming the first residents to Linby Meadows later this year as the vision for a vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable community comes to life.

