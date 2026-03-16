TCC gets in bed with Travelodge

A new 82-bedroom hotel is taking shape in Greater London, with help from a leading Birmingham-based construction consultancy.

The Construction Consultants (TCC) has been appointed to support the development of a new £8.6 million Travelodge in Upminster in the London Borough of Havering.

TCC is providing contract administrator and quantity surveying services to the creation of the new hotel in Station Road. It will be Travelodge’s 86th hotel in London, and add to the hotel chain’s portfolio of 600 hotels around the UK.

The new hotel will feature 24 family rooms, 49 double rooms with showers and nine wheelchair accessible rooms. The project also includes ground floor retail units along with car parking and landscaping.

As contract administrator TCC has the responsibility of acting on behalf of developers Eastern Iron Works Ltd alongside construction manager Stack London Ltd to see the project through to completion.

TCC co-founder and director Sandeep Sunner said, “We are delighted to have been appointed to this project which will provide high quality accommodation for business and leisure visitors to the area, contributing to the local economy of Upminster.”

TCC has a wealth of experience across public and private sectors including industrial, commercial, retail, leisure, care and residential projects. Headquartered in Bennett’s Hill, TCC is a multi-disciplined consultancy providing specialist project management, quantity-surveying, employers agent, building surveying and health and safety services to a wide range of sectors.

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