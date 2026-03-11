Cole Brothers set to be transformed as Urban Splash receives planning consent

Award-winning regeneration company Urban Splash has secured planning approval for the redevelopment of the former Cole Brothers department store at Barker’s Pool in Sheffield.

The iconic building, which closed its doors in 2022, has long been a landmark in the city centre. Urban Splash was appointed by Sheffield City Council to lead its transformation, working alongside architects AHMM to evolve plans that will bring the Grade II-listed 1963 building back into active use.

The approved proposals will see the lower ground and ground floors transformed into vibrant leisure, entertainment, food, drink and retail space, while the upper floors will be converted into high-quality, flexible workspace.

Plans also include the creation of a rooftop terrace, with the existing plant room repurposed as a restaurant or bar with an external terrace, accessed directly from ground level via the building’s main lift core.

The scheme will open up the Barker’s Pool and Cambridge Street frontages to create outdoor dining areas, echoing the successful on-street seating introduced on Division Street and helping to further animate the city centre.

Sian Stanhope, Development Manager at Urban Splash said: “We are thrilled with this decision, which paves the way for bringing this much-loved building back into use for the people of Sheffield.

“We understand the significance of Cole Brothers, and at the heart of our proposal is a commitment to re-establishing it as a place for the city. Over the past year we have already introduced a range of successful meanwhile uses, hosting organisations and events including BBC Sounds, the Crossed Wires Festival, Jarvis Cocker and the FORM careers fair. Planning approval allows us to evolve that momentum into something permanent – creating new places to eat, shop and work, with lively ground floor uses and flexible workspace above to support Sheffield’s growing business community.”

Urban Splash is now engaging with businesses looking for space at the building, as Richard Lace, the company’s Head of Commercial Lettings explained: “Planning approval means we can move forward with discussions with occupiers, engaging with likeminded organisations who want to be a part of bringing Cole Brothers back to life.”

Cllr Ben Miskell, Chair of Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council: “This is an important milestone in the ongoing regeneration of Sheffield city centre. The former Cole Brothers building holds a special place in the hearts of many residents, and we welcome plans that will sensitively restore and reinvigorate it for a new generation.”

Urban Splash already has a strong connection to Sheffield, having completed hundreds of homes and new amenities at Park Hill. The company is now moving forward on a fourth phase at the building having secured funding from Homes England in January.

