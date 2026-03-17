Developer chosen to deliver new affordable neighbourhood at Birley Fields in Hulme

A developer has been chosen to deliver a new 100% affordable neighbourhood at Birley Fields in Hulme following early engagement with local residents and stakeholders to understand their priorities for the site.

Green community space also is at the heart of the development of the new neighbourhood, ensuring improved biodiversity across the site – including a new garden space, while existing trees will be retained and celebrated.

Following a two-stage bidding process, Glenbrook has been named as the preferred developer to take forward an ambitious programme of investment to deliver a new residential-led development of genuinely affordable housing. The final tenure mix is expected to include options such as social rent, affordable/discounted rent and affordable home ownership, with details to be confirmed as proposals are refined.

Engagement in early 2025 with local residents and stakeholders looked to create meaningful and long-term community involvement to help guide future investment at the site.

The process highlighted a number of shared priorities, including:

A strong desire for affordable housing – including homes affordable to people on lower incomes.

To create walking and cycling routes to and through the development, while protecting mature trees and improving biodiversity.

There was a preference for ground-floor spaces that support local and independent organisations and help complement existing businesses in the area

And an overarching theme for the development to be low-carbon, with net-zero-ready buildings.

Current proposals set out an ambition to deliver 293 affordable homes, across a range of housing types to meet local need, alongside new high quality public spaces. These are emerging proposals and may evolve as designs are refined through engagement and the planning process.

The development will take advantage of modern methods of construction and a fabric-first, low-energy design approach – supported by technologies such as air source heat pumps and solar panels, each contributing to a low‑carbon build.

A green heart to the scheme is proposed through the Birley Community Garden – a generous shared space shaped around growing food, informal play spaces, community activity and improved biodiversity.

A clear strategy has been set out for achieving a biodiversity net gain, including a combination of on-site enhancements and underpinned by an ecological assessment.

Extensive planting will create ‘ecological corridors’ through the site that will create a welcoming green environment, enhancing the biodiversity of the site, where existing mature trees will be retained and celebrated. A largely car-free layout, supported by improved walking and cycling routes, reflects the community priorities around safety and clean air.

While shared streets will bring about a day-to-day neighbourliness, supporting a sustainable long-term community of residents – including a new community corner that will provide space for a future creative hub and neighbourhood workspace. The specific uses for this space will be shaped further through ongoing engagement.

The development will also have strong social value credentials, linking in with organisations already active in Hulme to support local groups and community-led initiatives – including Sow the City that will help design green spaces through the site, and Venture Arts that will contribute a mural within the scheme celebrating local creativity.

The scheme is also expected to create 71 new full-time jobs, support 90 additional roles, and provide a Hulme bursary through Regeneration Brainery to provide an employment pathway into the construction industry for local young people.

Glenbrook will now begin to refine emerging designs ahead of further public engagement, which will include the formation of a Community Engagement Collective that will help provide local insight and guide proposals ahead of a formal planning application.

Cllr Bev Craig OBE, Leader of Manchester City Council, said:

“The Birley Fields site has been an underused site for many years, so it’s great to see proposals emerging with the level of ambition and vision that is being developed, as well as a clear commitment to improving biodiversity across the site.

“Importantly, genuinely affordable homes – including social rent homes – are at the heart of this scheme, including quality green spaces and opportunities for the local community to come together. This approach has been guided by local people and it’s important that we continue to engage in the neighbourhood as the plans develop further.

“This is a great scheme for Hulme, one that we know will meet local need and be a real credit to the community.”

Jamie Sutton at Glenbrook, said:

“We’re excited by the opportunity at Birley Fields and delighted to continue our partnership with Manchester City Council as their selected development partner.

“The essence of Hulme is one of resilience and community spirit – a part of our city that has helped shape modern British music, design, and identity. As a developer, we are acutely aware of the responsibility we hold in delivering such an important scheme, one that provides considered architecture and public realm whilst responding to the needs of the wider community.” “

Over the coming months we will be reaching out and consulting with key stakeholders across the ward as we develop our initial concept in preparation of a planning application later this year.”

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