Firethorn completes 80-acre logistics acquisition in Bardon

Real estate investor, developer and asset manager, Firethorn, has acquired an 80.2-acre logistics site in Bardon, Leicestershire.

The site benefits from detailed planning consent for two units totalling 947,650 sq. ft., with B2 and B8 use.

Firethorn has completed the acquisition from Diamantem and will now progress development of the project, with plans to invest in excess of £125m to deliver the units on a speculative and build-to-suit basis.

Located within the East Midlands’ “Golden Triangle”, the site sits within the UK’s logistics heartland with direct access to the strategic national highway network at Junction 22 of the M1. The new development will follow previous phases delivered by Mountpark which are now occupied by established distribution and manufacturing occupiers including Amazon, DHL, Eddie Stobart, VF, Vistry, and Pharmacy2U.

This is the latest in a series of purchases by Firethorn, following the acquisitions of two logistics sites in Maidenhead and Aylesbury in December, which added a further 26.3 acres to its portfolio.

James Sanders, Head of Industrial and Logistics at Firethorn, said:

“This latest acquisition reflects our disciplined approach to logistics investment, targeting high quality assets that enable us to create long-term value.

“Bardon is one of the UK’s most established logistics locations, ideally suited to large-scale occupiers demanding scale, connectivity, and access to skilled labour. This is an exciting project for Firethorn and we’re looking ahead to delivering best-in-class product in a proven core market.

“We continue to actively target prime opportunities in the sector throughout the UK that will deliver strong returns for our shareholders, and respond to market demand.”

Firethorn has commenced infrastructure delivery and expect to reach practical completion in 2027.

Firethorn was advised by CBRE.

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