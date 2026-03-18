PLP Acquires Prime Midlands M1 Development Site

PLP, a leading logistics developer and investment manager, has acquired a 65-acre development site with frontage to the M1 immediately adjacent to Junction 27 of the M1 at Sherwood Business Park, Nottingham.

PLP Nottingham will deliver a three-unit scheme totalling 700,000 sq ft across three buildings, 69,000 sq ft, 172,000 sq ft and 459,000 sq ft. Construction will commence in June 2026 with completion targeted for Q3 2027.

The site benefits from direct access to the M1 and the national motorway network, providing immediate connectivity to the industrial heartland of the UK and regional urban conurbations.

Neil Dickinson Chief Investment Officer at PLP, commented:

“PLP Nottingham is a prime example of PLP’s investment thesis; prime, immediately deliverable and perfectly tailored product to an undersupplied market and we look forward to delivering the completed scheme next year.”

Hugh Chesterton, Development Director at PLP also commented:

“PLP Nottingham will deliver three high quality buildings into one of the UK’s most undersupplied markets. The BREEAM Excellent scheme will be highly attractive to a range of national and regional tenants given its unique adjacency to Junction 27 of the M1 and the urban conurbations of the East Midlands. The scheme will create many new employment opportunities and will represent a substantial investment into the local economy and community.’’

PLP was advised by Avison Young, Savills and Oxalis acted for the landowner.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals