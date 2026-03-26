Hopkins unveils major retrofit vision for Charing Cross office landmark

Architect Hopkins has revealed detailed proposals to transform 1 Embankment Place above London’s Charing Cross Station, reworking the ageing office building into a high-specification, low-carbon workplace and mixed-use destination.

The scheme is being brought forward for developer Bridgemont and centres on a substantial retrofit of the Terry Farrell-designed property. Rather than demolish and rebuild, the plans will retain around 90 per cent of the existing structure, along with most of the current façade, while comprehensively overhauling the building internally and at street level.

The redevelopment will provide 35,000 sq m of Grade A office accommodation, alongside new outdoor terraces, upgraded occupier amenities and a reimagined ground floor. A more premium mix of retail, food and leisure uses is proposed at lower level, with the intention of creating a livelier, more attractive destination in this high-profile central London location.

A key part of the design is the opening up of the building at street level, particularly along Villiers Street. Active frontages and improved access to daylight are intended to strengthen the relationship between the building and the public realm, helping to create a more welcoming and better-connected urban environment.

Dingy Villiers Street thoroughfare to be opened up

Sustainability is central to the proposals. The project is targeting a 70 per cent reduction in operational energy use, supported by all-electric building systems and integrated rooftop solar panels. The scheme is also aiming for leading environmental credentials, including BREEAM Outstanding, reflecting the growing demand for high-performance, retrofit-led commercial space in central London.

In addition to the internal reconfiguration and energy upgrades, the wider plans include improvements to pedestrian routes around the site, reinforcing its role within one of Westminster’s busiest transport and commercial hubs.

The proposal positions 1 Embankment Place as one of the capital’s most significant retrofit office opportunities, combining the retention of a recognised landmark structure with the delivery of modern workspace, upgraded amenities and stronger environmental performance.

The plans have now entered public consultation ahead of a formal planning submission.

Re-imagined Villiers Street after 1 Embankment Place revamp

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals