Tishman Speyer targets Pall Mall revamp after landmark acquisition

Tishman Speyer is preparing a major refurbishment of 50 Pall Mall following its acquisition of the prime office building in the heart of St James’s, underlining its continued investment in central London.

The nine-storey property, which offers 33,888 sq ft of Grade A office space, was acquired off-market from Lazari Investments, which had owned the asset since 2019. Currently around 87 per cent let, the building occupies a highly sought-after location close to Mayfair, Green Park and Piccadilly, with strong connectivity across multiple Underground lines.

Originally constructed in 1913, the building has undergone several transformations, including a redevelopment in 1997 that retained its distinctive carved Portland stone façade, and a further upgrade in 2006 to bring it in line with Grade A office standards.

Tishman Speyer now plans a comprehensive refurbishment to modernise the building and enhance its long-term appeal to occupiers. The proposals include a significant uplift in environmental performance, alongside improvements to internal amenities. Planned upgrades range from a redesigned entrance lobby to the introduction of a new roof terrace, reflecting growing demand for high-quality, experience-led workplaces in central London.

The scheme will focus on repositioning the asset to meet modern ESG expectations, while maintaining the character of the historic structure. Efficient floorplates of around 4,000 sq ft are expected to be retained, offering flexible workspace suited to a range of occupiers.

Martin Simonneau, managing director and regional director for Tishman Speyer UK, said the acquisition presents a rare opportunity to enhance a prime office building in one of the capital’s most prestigious locations.

He added that the company intends to draw on its placemaking and development expertise to deliver best-in-class workspace, aligning with evolving occupier requirements around sustainability, amenity and design quality.

The purchase of 50 Pall Mall further strengthens Tishman Speyer’s London portfolio and follows the completion of Angel Square in Islington in 2025. The developer is also progressing the large-scale redevelopment of Belvedere SW1, a 550,000 sq ft mixed-use campus in Victoria.

The latest acquisition highlights ongoing confidence in prime London offices, particularly assets that can be repositioned through retrofit-led strategies to meet the next generation of workplace standards.

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