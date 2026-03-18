Wickes sets sights on 300-store network after strong profit growth

Wickes is planning a major expansion of its UK footprint, targeting up to 300 stores nationwide after delivering stronger than expected financial results for 2025.

The DIY retailer, which currently operates around 230 locations, has outlined plans to open between four and five new stores in 2026, alongside a programme of refurbishments covering a further 15 to 20 sites. The pace of expansion is expected to increase significantly from 2028 onwards as the group accelerates its growth strategy.

The announcement follows a solid year of performance for the business, during which Wickes opened five new stores and completed 11 refits and refresh projects across its estate.

For the year, the company reported revenue of £1.64bn, representing a 5.9% increase on the previous year. Adjusted pre-tax profit rose by 14.4% to £49.9m, while statutory pre-tax profit more than doubled to £48.7m, compared with £23.2m in 2024.

Wickes attributed the improved performance largely to continued momentum within its core retail operations, which recorded a 6.5% rise in revenue over the period. The business has been investing in both new locations and the modernisation of existing stores, with a focus on enhancing customer experience and driving long-term returns.

Chief executive David Wood said the results reflect consistent progress against the company’s strategy, with its store investment model proving particularly effective.

He noted that the strong returns being generated from new openings and refurbishment programmes had given the business confidence to step up investment and pursue further expansion across the UK.

The move signals Wickes’ ambition to strengthen its position in the competitive home improvement market by increasing its physical presence while continuing to upgrade its existing estate.

With a clear pipeline of new stores and ongoing improvements to its current portfolio, the retailer is positioning itself for sustained growth over the coming years as it works towards its long-term target of a 300-store network.

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