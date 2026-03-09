Midlands construction firm chooses CaberDek and SterlingOSB Zero for reliable, fast, and high-quality flooring installations

Leicestershire-based construction business, WP Developments Leicestershire Limited, now in its tenth year of trading, continues to specify West Fraser‘s CaberDek and SterlingOSB Zero as its preferred flooring solutions across new build residential projects.

The firm recently completed the flooring works for 20 new-build homes on a David Wilson Homes development in Wigston, North Leicestershire. CaberDek and SterlingOSB Zero were used to deck out all joists across the plots, forming the structural base for finished floors and providing a robust working surface for follow-on trades.

“Consistency and reliability are key for us, especially on larger multi plot projects,” William Woolhouse explained. “CaberDek and SterlingOSB Zero give us confidence that the finished floor will stand up to site conditions and deliver the performance expected by major housebuilders. The product quality is consistent, performance on site reliable and we have complete confidence in the finished floor which is obviously crucial. For us, it’s important that sheet materials feel solid underfoot and behave predictably from one board to the next. CaberDek and SterlingOSB Zero deliver exactly that.”

In general, there is a host of reasons the company specifies the West Fraser collection. Speed of installation allows the teams to progress quickly and efficiently while the finish is dependable and durable even before the final floor coverings are installed. This combination of speed and predictability helps maintain programme momentum on multi plot developments where efficiency is critical. “They’re easy to handle, cut and fix,” William added. “Because they work so well with our standard workflow, there’s no disruption or need to adapt how we operate.”

All West Fraser panel products produced in the UK are net carbon negative and manufactured in mills that have obtained the coveted environmental ISO 14001 accreditation. Responsibly sourced, the panels are FSC certified and created from locally grown timber, cutting the embodied carbon associated with transportation.

For further information, call 01786 812 921 or visit Uk.westfraser.com

