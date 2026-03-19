Novus and The Guinness Partnership – delivering for communities across the South West

National maintenance, refurbishment and fit-out contractor Novus Property Solutions has secured a new 15-year planned improvement and major works contract with The Guinness Partnership in the South West, reinforcing a 14-year strong relationship of trusted delivery and shared purpose.

Valued at £11 million per year, the contract will see Novus deliver a comprehensive programme of planned maintenance works, including kitchen and bathroom replacements, electrical heating upgrades, external works and window and door installations.

Ensuring homes remain safe, comfortable and fit for modern living, the scope also includes addressing any defects classified as a significant hazard under the terms of Awaab’s Law which came into force in October 2025.

The Guinness Partnership is one of the largest affordable housing providers in England, with more than 160,000 residents living in more than 70,000 homes. Committed to providing high quality homes, the framework with Novus directly supports operational delivery alongside social value to ensure meaningful impact in homes and their communities.

Steve Gayter, Executive Director of Operations at Novus Property Solutions, said: “Over the past 14 years, we have developed a way of working with The Guinness Partnership that prioritises quality, responsiveness and a positive experience for every resident. Being awarded this 15-year framework for the South West region is a reflection of our ability to deliver at scale and to the highest standards while remaining focussed on the individual needs of the communities we serve.”

Catriona Simons, Group Chief Executive at The Guinness Partnership said: “We’re delighted to welcome Novus Property Solutions as one of our five new long-term partners, and for them to have formally signed our Planned Investment and Major Works contract. These partnerships demonstrate our shared commitment to investing in and improving residents’ homes and marks the beginning of a relationship we expect to grow and strengthen in the years ahead, as we work together to deliver lasting benefits for our residents.

“Residents are central to this partnership. When selecting our partners, we placed residents’ priorities at the front of the process. Their feedback – ranging from the importance of clear communication to consistently high‑quality works – directly shaped our decisions and will continue to guide how these partnerships operate day to day.

“We look forward to working closely with Novus Property Solutions in the years ahead, as we focus on improving residents’ homes.”

Novus Property Solutions has supported The Guinness Partnership since 2012, delivering more than 2,400 component upgrades as part of its planned maintenance programme. Work has included carrying out upgrades under the SHDF Wave 2 retrofit covering EWI, windows and doors, roofing, and ventilation to 50 properties in Crewe which was completed ahead of schedule. The team also successfully undertook a heritage refurbishment project including roofing works, fire safety upgrades and conservation-compliant finishes for 117 apartments housed within Grade II buildings at Lansdown Crescent in Cheltenham.

To find out more about Novus Property Solutions please visit https://www.novussolutions.co.uk/.

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