United Infrastructure Secures £364 Million Major Works Contract with The Guinness Partnership

United Infrastructure, a leading provider of solutions for the UK’s critical infrastructure, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Social Infrastructure, has been appointed to deliver planned maintenance and investment across the North West and Greater Manchester on behalf of The Guinness Partnership. The award further cements United Infrastructure’s foothold in the North West, where it currently undertakes planned improvements for more than 40,000 residents.

The Guinness Partnership is one of the largest affordable housing providers in England, with more than 160,000 residents living in more than 70,000 homes.

The contract represents a significant long-term investment from Guinness in the quality, safety, and sustainability of homes across the region. The partnership spans 15 years, with an estimated contract value of £364 million and an annual delivery of approximately £24 million.

Covering over 20,000 homes across the region, the comprehensive programme will include a wide range of planned and major works such as: internal upgrades (kitchens and bathrooms), external repairs (roofing, windows, doors), and mechanical and electrical works (heating and hot water). It also covers fire safety improvements, energy-efficient retrofits, complex refurbishments,

Mobilising from November 2025 and running through to March 2041, the project will also incorporate a strong focus on sustainability and social value, supporting Guinness’s commitment to reaching net zero carbon by 2050.

Partners gather for Guinness contract signing

Claire Kershaw, CEO, Social Infrastructure, commented: “We are proud to be one of the partners selected for The Guinness Partnership’s Planned Maintenance and Investment programme. This long-term partnership gives us a fantastic opportunity to deliver vital improvements to thousands of homes across the North West, while supporting Guinness’s vision of great homes, great services, and strong communities.

“Our focus will be on making a real difference by delivering high-quality, energy-efficient, and safe homes, with a strong commitment to resident satisfaction and social value investment. We look forward to working closely with Guinness and their partners to deliver real, lasting impact across the region.”

Catriona Simons, Group Chief Executive at The Guinness Partnership said: “We are delighted to welcome United Infrastructure as one of our five new long-term partners, and for them to have formally signed our Planned Investment and Major Works contract. These partnerships demonstrate our shared commitment to investing in and improving residents’ homes and marks the beginning of a relationship we expect to grow and strengthen in the years ahead, as we work together to deliver lasting benefits for our residents.

“Residents are central to this partnership. When selecting our partners, we placed residents’ priorities at the front of the process. Their feedback, ranging from the importance of clear communication to consistently high‑quality works, directly shaped our decisions and will continue to guide how these partnerships operate day to day.

“We look forward to working closely with United Infrastructure in the years ahead, as we focus on improving residents’ homes.”

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