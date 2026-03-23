Ravenscraig Enterprise Park set to boost industrial growth in North Lanarkshire

A major new industrial development has been launched in North Lanarkshire, with Ravenscraig Enterprise Park officially brought to market by global real estate adviser CBRE on behalf of Fusion Assets Ltd.

The first phase of the scheme will deliver 29,400 sq ft of industrial, business and storage space, addressing a long-standing imbalance where demand has continued to outstrip supply across the region.

Craig Semple, director at CBRE Scotland, described the launch as a significant milestone for central Scotland. He noted that businesses have faced a persistent shortage of modern, high-quality premises, particularly those seeking well-located space to support growth.

He explained that the development will not only help meet this demand, but also reflects growing confidence in the strength of the regional market. With strong infrastructure, excellent motorway connections and the flexibility to support a range of uses, the site is expected to attract interest from both regional and national occupiers. He added that construction is due to begin in March 2026, with the first units ready for occupation in the final quarter of the year.

In total, the development will provide 62,400 sq ft across eight units, delivered over two phases, bringing much-needed new stock to the central Scotland industrial market.

The project is being led by Fusion Assets Ltd, the property development and regeneration arm of North Lanarkshire Council. It is supported by £4.4 million in public funding from the Glasgow City Region City Deal and the Scottish Government’s Vacant and Derelict Land Fund. A further £6.8 million of City Deal funding has been allocated to support future commercial development at Ravenscraig and other sites across North Lanarkshire.

Murray Collins, managing director of Fusion Assets Ltd, said the development builds on significant investment already made across the wider Ravenscraig site. He highlighted the company’s commitment to transforming brownfield land into high-quality commercial space that can support job creation and long-term economic growth.

He also pointed to strong demand for modern industrial and commercial premises, underlining the importance of delivering new space quickly, with Ravenscraig playing a central role in those plans.

Strategically located with direct access to the M74 and M8 motorways, the site offers excellent connectivity to key markets, labour pools and national transport networks, making it an attractive proposition for a wide range of businesses. CBRE anticipates strong interest from occupiers across both regional and national markets.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals