Erdgard targets £51m Platform Brackmills logistics scheme in Northampton

Plans have been submitted for a £51m industrial and logistics development in Northampton, with the proposed scheme set to bring forward a new generation of high-spec warehouse space in one of the UK’s most established employment locations.

The project, known as Platform Brackmills, will be delivered on an 11.5-acre site and comprises three units ranging from approximately 46,400 sq ft to 76,500 sq ft. The scheme is being promoted by industrial and logistics specialist Erdgard Developments in partnership with the Richardson family business.

If approved, the development will transform a previously underutilised site into a modern logistics hub designed to meet both current and future occupier demands. The units are expected to be available for occupation by the third quarter of 2027.

Erdgard said the scheme reflects continued demand for well-located, high-quality industrial space, particularly in established logistics centres where connectivity and workforce access remain key drivers for occupiers.

Director Gareth Williams commented that the proposals would bring the site back into productive use, delivering a high-quality employment scheme aligned with market expectations. He added that the location, already home to a number of major occupiers, would appeal to businesses seeking a modern working environment with strong transport links.

Sustainability and performance sit at the core of the development’s design. The buildings are targeting BREEAM Excellent certification and will incorporate a range of low-carbon and energy-efficient technologies. These include air source heat pumps, LED lighting systems, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and rainwater recycling, alongside sustainable urban drainage systems to manage water effectively across the site.

Constructed using a steel portal frame, the buildings will offer flexible internal layouts with column spacing designed to accommodate a wide range of racking and operational configurations. Enhanced cladding systems will also improve thermal performance, helping to reduce energy consumption and operational costs for occupiers.

Erdgard’s approach goes beyond base build delivery, with the developer able to integrate bespoke occupier requirements into the specification. This includes tailored lighting, sprinkler systems, security solutions and other operational enhancements to support a variety of industrial and logistics uses.

The scheme also reflects the company’s wider focus on sustainability and responsible development. Erdgard has committed to delivering its buildings as net zero carbon in construction, in line with UK Green Building Council guidance, while also embedding biodiversity and whole-life carbon considerations into its projects.

As demand for high-quality, sustainable logistics space continues to grow, Platform Brackmills is positioned to play a key role in supporting occupiers seeking future-ready accommodation within a proven industrial location.

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