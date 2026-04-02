Canary Wharf Group advances major One Eden office retrofit scheme

Canary Wharf Group is preparing to bring forward another significant office retrofit on its Docklands estate, with plans progressing for the transformation of the former 33 Canada Square building.

The landmark Norman Foster-designed office block has already secured planning consent for a substantial 545,000 sq ft upgrade and will be redeveloped as One Eden, a 17-storey scheme reworked by architect TP Bennett. The project is expected to move ahead once a pre-let agreement has been secured.

Positioned next to Eden Dock, the redevelopment will introduce a range of new features designed to modernise the building and strengthen its connection to the surrounding public realm. Plans include new ground floor retail space and the potential addition of a rooftop destination restaurant, enhancing the building’s appeal as a mixed-use destination.

At the heart of the scheme is a dramatic new atrium, intended to draw natural light deep into the floorplates while creating stronger links between the building and nearby green and waterside spaces, including Jubilee Park, Canada Square Park and Eden Dock itself.

Sustainability is a central focus of the redevelopment. Canary Wharf Group plans to retain 97 per cent of the building’s existing substructure and superstructure, preserving more than 62,000 tonnes of concrete and significantly reducing embodied carbon.

The upgraded building will be fully electric and will incorporate heat pump technology, alongside a suite of energy-efficient measures. These include high-performance glazing, upgraded HVAC systems, heat recovery ventilation, LED lighting and smart building controls, all contributing to an anticipated 44 per cent reduction in regulated carbon emissions.

Additional features will include winter gardens within the atrium spaces, a rooftop terrace and photovoltaic panels to support on-site renewable energy generation. The scheme will also benefit from dual power supply resilience, supported by tenant generator capacity.

One Eden is targeting a range of high-level sustainability and performance certifications, including BREEAM Excellent, WELL Platinum, NABERS 4.5-star, EPC A and WiredScore Platinum.

The project reflects Canary Wharf Group’s ongoing strategy to reposition existing assets through large-scale retrofit, delivering modern, low-carbon workspace aligned with evolving occupier expectations.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals