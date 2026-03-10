Tower Hamlets moves to unlock 52,000-home pipeline

Tower Hamlets has today (10 March 2026) set out how it will deliver its 52,000-home growth pipeline under Future Places, packaging publicly controlled land, direct council development and major regeneration sites into a single market-facing programme. As national and London-wide policy sharpens its focus on growth and housing supply, the borough is positioning itself to deliver at scale.

The report, created in partnership with Arup, includes up to 10,000 homes at South Poplar and Billingsgate to the north of Canary Wharf, 3,300 homes across more than 40 council-owned sites, and 1,100 homes to be delivered directly by the council over the next six years. The borough is seeking development and investment partners to accelerate delivery across these sites.

The pipeline builds on one of the strongest housing track records in London. Since 2011, Tower Hamlets has delivered more than 38,000 homes – more than any other London borough – and granted consent for over 9,000 additional homes in the past year alone.

The borough already generates the third largest economic output in the UK and has the highest GVA per hour worked. Financial and professional services contribute £11bn in output and support more than 160,000 jobs, while Tower Hamlets represents half of London’s office development pipeline.

Health, research and technology is identified as a key driver of the next phase of growth. £800m has been secured for the Barts Life Sciences Cluster in Whitechapel, creating more than 5,000 jobs and anchoring a major innovation corridor in east London.

Lutfur Rahman, Executive Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said:

“We are scaling up growth in Tower Hamlets and opening up major opportunities for investment across the borough. We are unlocking major publicly controlled sites and inviting partners to help deliver them. We have the land, the connectivity and the track record to move at pace. We are open for investment and ready to engage with partners who want to move quickly and deliver quality. Tower Hamlets is at the forefront of tackling London’s housing crisis. Having already built more homes than any other London borough since 2013, we have one of the most ambitious plans in the country to build thousands more homes, and particularly affordable and social rent homes, to meet the needs of our residents. Together, we can create homes, jobs and innovation that strengthen London and the wider UK economy, while ensuring growth brings lasting benefits for our communities.”

Steve Halsey, Chief Executive of Tower Hamlets Council, said:

“Future Places sets out a clear and deliverable pipeline. We have publicly controlled land, a strong planning track record and the senior capacity in place to move schemes forward. Our focus is on investment certainty and partnership – providing a single point of contact, consistent decision-making and proactive use of our planning and enabling powers to unlock development. We are ready to work with institutional investors and development partners who want to deliver.”

Eight key opportunity areas identified in Future Places include:

South Poplar and the Isle of Dogs – The single largest housing opportunity in the borough, with potential for up to 10,000 new homes across publicly controlled sites within the South Poplar Masterplan area, including Billingsgate Market. A rare Zone 2 masterplanning opportunity to create a major new mixed-use neighbourhood, stitching Poplar to Canary Wharf and unlocking significant residential and employment floorspace. Canary Wharf – A global financial centre diversifying at pace and representing a significant share of London’s office pipeline. Over 3,500 homes are being delivered at Wood Wharf, while Europe’s largest life sciences laboratory is under construction at North Quay. Strong opportunities across commercial, residential, retrofit and tall building development. Whitechapel – Backed by £800 million secured investment for the Barts Life Sciences Cluster, creating over 5,000 jobs, the draft Local Plan allocations at Whitechapel North and South provide capacity for thousands of new homes and significant commercial floorspace over the next 10–15 years, supported by Elizabeth Line connectivity and major public realm improvements. Brick Lane & Banglatown – The borough’s most vibrant and internationally recognised town centre, rooted in a unique blend of heritage, culture and enterprise. The emerging Local Plan identifies a 20-hectare allocation at Brick Lane and Pedley Street, creating scope for a mix of residential, retail, workspace and community uses. It presents a design-led regeneration opportunity to unlock new homes and jobs while strengthening the visitor economy, protecting creative industries and enhancing affordable workspace for SMEs and local businesses. Shoreditch & Aldgate – The eastern expansion of the City’s commercial core, within a borough that supports over 160,000 financial and professional services jobs. Significant mixed-use and tall building potential in one of London’s most dynamic digital and creative economies, with opportunities for retrofit, densification and new commercial-led schemes. Hackney Wick & Fish Island – A fast-evolving creative and industrial cluster where creative jobs have grown by 64% since the Creative Enterprise Zone was established. Bow Goods Yard will create up to 5,000 jobs through a major rail freight, industrial and logistics campus, alongside further opportunities for residential and affordable workspace development. Leaside – Part of the Poplar Riverside Opportunity Area, London’s largest housing opportunity, with potential for over 40,000 homes across the wider area. Significant estate regeneration, industrial intensification and mixed-use development potential, supported by new bridges and infrastructure investment to enhance connectivity. Central Tower Hamlets – Capacity for carefully designed densification across vibrant town centres including Bethnal Green, Mile End and Bow. Anchored by Queen Mary University and award-winning schemes such as Regent’s View, the area offers residential infill, estate regeneration and town centre renewal opportunities that strengthen local communities while increasing housing supply.

The council says the scale of publicly controlled land and its delivery record position Tower Hamlets as one of London’s most active growth authorities.

View the full Future Places prospectus at www.lovetowerhamlets.com/investors

